MP, activists pay tribute to late Kendle Colebrooke

ACTIVISTS’ TRIBUTES – Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest and fellow activists paid tribute to the late Kendle “KCX” Colebrooke, for his contributions in the fight for Bahamians. Pictured from left are family members – Colebrooke’s younger sister and eldest son, Omar Lightbourne; C. Allen Johnson, Troy Garvey, Shantel Johnson-Ryan and Jah Shiloh. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Condolences continue to pour in for the late outspoken, controversial community activist Kendle “KCX” Colebrooke, who is not only being remembered for his aggressive approach in addressing issues, but his passion for seeing change in the country.

President of the Enough Movement Shantel Johnson-Ryan said they will continue the fight for change that Colebrooke began.

She noted that a memorial service will be held in Nassau on Wednesday, July 28 at First Baptist Church, Market Street from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The homegoing service will be held at Jubilee Cathedral July 31, 2021. For those who would like to contribute, they can do so at Commonwealth Bank A/C #7055052147; First Caribbean #201622311 or at RBC #7259765. All donations made should go through those account numbers,” Johnson-Ryan said.

Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest, joined family members and activists to pay tribute to Colebrooke, who died recently following a battle with cancer.

Admitting that he and Colebrooke had an “interesting” relationship, Turnquest said that the two had the opportunity to make amends.

“I had the opportunity to visit KC while he was in hospital at the Princess Margaret some months back, after he had broken his legs, and we made peace with each other.

“He expressed some regrets, I expressed some concerns and at the end of the day we reconciled and we had a very good relationship after that,” Turnquest disclosed.

He added that Colebrooke made a tremendous contribution to democracy in The Bahamas.

“A lot of people get the wrong impression about activists and what it is they do. Yes, the way they communicate and present their issues and concerns are a bit unorthodox, and maybe aggressive in some ways. But more important is the issues they are actually trying to address.

“KC was very forceful about Grand Bahama, The Bahamas and all that it means for the future of our country and I respect that. I want the family to know that, certainly, I appreciated him and what he was trying to do. We had many conversations about his approach and I tried to counsel him, with respect to using a more tactful way in trying to get what he wanted to communicate across.

“But I appreciate that he was a special character and he did it his way,” Turnquest said.

Colebrooke’s eldest son Omar Lightbourne said his father set an example of putting country above self.

“He lost a lot in his fight for country. Even on his dying bed he was worrying about his country. That’s an example, he sacrificed everything for us. So, we cannot let his death go in vain. He always said that we are stronger together,” said Lightbourne.

Secretary General of Families for Justice Jah Shiloh noted that colleagues pause to remember the life of a freedom fighter, a father, a son and most certainly a legend.

“The chain has been broken,” said community activist Troy Garvey, who worked alongside Colebrooke for years.

“To lose a giant of a man such as KC, really touches home. He was a true fighter who never gave up. We will always remember him and we will not let his fight and his word die in this Grand Bahama or The Bahamas on the whole,” Garvey stated.

Fellow community activist C. Allen Johnson recalled Colebrooke being a friend, a mentor and a ‘mentee.’

“He was a friend, we were ‘mentees’