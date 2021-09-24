Moxey, Wilchcombe attend first session with PM Davis

NEW CABINET MINISTERS – Pictured from left are Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey; Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith and Minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal, Obie Wilchcombe. (PHOTOS: TORRELL GLINTON/TNG)

The new Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet met with Prime Minister Philip Davis for its first session on Thursday, September 23.

The Cabinet was completed Wednesday, September 22, with the naming of the remaining 11 ministers and PM Davis being sworn in as Minister of Finance on Friday (September 24) morning.

Among the 11 were Grand Bahama’s PLP Members of Parliament for Pineridge and West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Ginger Moxey and Obie Wilchcombe, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Andros Ballroom, Baha Mar.

Moxey will now serve as the new Minister for Grand Bahama.

Wilchcombe is now the new Minister of Social Services and Urban Development and he will also serve as Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly.

During the first Cabinet session, health officials briefed the ministers on the state of the public health in this COVID pandemic.

Government leaders say it is crucial that they get on top of the country’s economic crisis and the challenges with the pandemic.

Neither can be fixed without the other, they agreed.

Following the meeting Prime Minister Davis said: “We are faced with an almost overbearing challenge, but I believe we have a team that is equipped to face it head-on and beat it.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper added that he is honored to have the privilege to serve the Bahamian people and looks forward to doing so.

PM Davis is set to speak at his first international event on Saturday, September 25, when he addresses the UN General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister and delegation left the capital on Friday afternoon. He is expected to return on Monday, September 27.