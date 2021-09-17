Moxey ready for Day 1

All-in-all voters throughout the island agreed that COVID safety protocols were not only in place, but their entire process went rather smoothly.

Such was the case when our news team caught up with Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Ginger Moxey at the Hugh Campbell Primary School, where residents in several Pineridge polling divisions were casting their ballots.

Questioned as to how she was feeling at the halfway mark of the voting process, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Moxey said: “I am feeling good, really good. We have had a strong team on the ground since early morning. People are energized, people are excited for a new day, so it’s happening.”

Moxey is looking forward to bringing progress to Pineridge.

“I am just looking forward to bringing the results Pineridge is looking for. Like I said before, there has been a lot of talk over the years and so, now it is time for action. And so, we are ready to deliver the action that Pineridge deserves,” Moxey added.

Having a mixed generational team, Moxey said with young people being involved in the campaigning, this means that young people are involved in this process.

“They are looking for a future they envision. Things have not been going well in Grand Bahama for a while; we have been through so much. We have been through (Hurricane) Dorian and the pandemic, and before that, there was so much more. Now they are looking forward to being empowered. They are looking for the opportunities we are going to bring about in Pineridge and they are a part of that process.

“We have a lot of programs, a lot of initiatives. You know that I deal with a lot of young people issues – mentorship, entrepreneurship, helping people to get into business – so, it’s a good thing, because it is a new day and they are just excited about the possibilities,” said the PLP candidate.

Moxey said she is ready for day one.

“We are ready because we have developed a blueprint for it (governance). It is not just a plan, we have the execution strategy for it. On day one we’ll have a Critical Delivery Team that is ready to execute all of the plans that we have set forward.

“We have a 10-point plan that covers a range of initiatives focusing on various areas and of course, we have to get the economy up and running again. Health care is a major issue in the country, as well as education, youth development and national development in general.

“We are going to focus on the national development plan and getting that going so that no matter if government changes, we still have a continuous plan that pushes the country forward,” said Moxey.

“So, we are really excited and as I said, we are ready on day one … excited about tomorrow,” she concluded.