Mixed views expressed for McAlpine as an independent Pineridge candidate

BATTLE READY – While residents expressed mixed views over Rev. Frederick McAlpine’s recent announcement to run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming General Elections, McAlpine is readying his troop for the campaign trail. (PHOTO COURTESY OF REV. FREDERICK MCALPINE)

Rev. Frederick McAlpine’s announcement to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Elections, came as no surprise to many Grand Bahamians.

However, there were differing views to the Friday (July 16) statement.

McAlpine is the Free National Movement’s (FNM) incumbent Member of Parliament for the Pineridge Constituency.

However, the FNM ratified Deputy Comptroller of the Read Traffic Department Welbourne Bootle, a retired senior police officer, on Thursday, July 15 as its candidate for Pineridge in the upcoming election.

“I think he (McAlpine) has a chance as an Independent candidate,” A.J. Farrington told this daily on Monday (July 19).

The young male voter said that the 2022 General Elections will mark his second time at the polls.

“In the last election I voted for him and the FNM. I am not sure how I am voting this time. Right now, things are rough in Grand Bahama, and I know you can’t blame the government for everything, but some things they can get blamed for,” he added.

Pointing to the government’s pending agreement to sell the Grand Lucayan Resort, and the purchase of the Grand Bahama International Airport, Farrington said those transactions should have taken place earlier in the FNM’s five-year governance.

“They knew, especially the five Members of Parliament who are all FNMs, that Grand Bahama has been in trouble economically for years. So, I think those projects and others to lift the economy here should have been top priority.,” said Farrington.

“So, when McAlpine put it on them in the House of Assembly, that was what Grand Bahamians wanted; someone to speak up for us. So, again, I think he has a good chance,” said Farrington

Another young voter, who wished not to give his name, said that McAlpine will get his vote.

“I will vote for him, because he talked for us. When the government wanted to put up VAT, he was there for the people. And he spoke up about all the other things for Grand Bahama, so yes McAlpine is the man.”

Joan Gardiner said that as a Member of Parliament for the FNM, McAlpine was “rude.”

“Everything the government did and was doing, he criticized. I am glad that he did not get back in there. I think the government did its best, especially in facing the challenges of Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

“And no, I don’t think he will get back in the House, no matter which party he runs with,” Gardiner added.

“Mr. Alpine has bad-mouthed the government and I believe he should just quit politics and remain in the pulpit,” said a young male first-time voter, who did not want to give his name. “I don’t have anything against him, but some things, I think, pastors should just pray for.”

During his press conference on Friday, McAlpine said that he has been independently representing Pineridge from 2018, “after being victimized and ostracized by the government whom I was elected with, for standing up for and with the people."

He indicated that supporting him is the best option for the voters in Pineridge.

“I have served Pineridge independently all these years. So, I assure you, you have nothing to lose and much more to gain by re-electing me as your member of Parliament for the Pineridge constituency.”

He added that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, leader of the FNM, “divorced” him from the party when Bootle was ratified.

“I didn’t file for this divorce,” McAlpine said.

“This divorce was filed for by the Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis. His nomination last night was the signing of the decree nisi. So, he determined that this marriage is over.”

McAlpine said he could not “in good conscience” seek a nomination from the FNM under the leadership of Minnis and maintained that the party “forced” him out.