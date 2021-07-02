Minister Pintard pledges more assistance for fishers, farmers

MICHAEL PINTARD Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Member of Parliament for Marco City Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources recently pledged that more assistance will be given to both fishers and farmers throughout the country when the 2021/2022 Budget comes into play later this month, July.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, in conjunction with the Food and Agriculture Organization is working to restore fishers who were damaged during Hurricane Dorian.

“One of the things that occurred was that many of the fishermen lost their condos, those items that attract lobster. They lost their fish pots; some people call them fish traps etcetera. And so, we are doing a few things. We are distributing 2,500 condos, roughly, at a price value somewhere around $128,000.00. Forty-eight fishers in Grand Bahama are going to be impacted. We are also going to service some 29 fishermen in Abaco,” said Pintard.

This gesture is in keeping with the overall plan to bring those in the industry fully back on stream.

“This ties in with the boat repair program, whereby we assisted along with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and others. This also ties in with the distribution of engines, vessels etcetera, which we also participated in. What you will also see in the upcoming weeks is that we will hold workshops on how to make fish pots/ fish traps and distribute material to assist several fishers in being able to do that.

“Again, it is a holistic approach to assist this industry. This is an important industry for us. Lobster exports alone constitute more than $78 million per annum and so, it is a very lucrative industry. Of course, there are other marine species that the items we are providing will be able to assist fishers in capturing those as well.

“We are very excited and as you can see by the response of fishers, this is a significant part of their work,” added the minister.

Pintard noted also that the ministry will ensure that it continues to hold the hands of, and work with persons who benefitted from funding from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

“We made available over $5 million in grant funding, to fishers and farmers. We are going to do that again of course, during this budget cycle.

“For these fishers who missed those opportunities, we are going to make sure that they are first out of the gate this time around, once the budget is passed on July 1.

“We are going to do a number of things to help, to assist them with engines; funding for the various things that they identify as being important to them; foster additional skills, on how to fix engines; how to build fish traps; and other skills that will assist them in this sector,” concluded the minister.