Minister Pintard launches fishing, farming initiatives

Local fishermen have been provided with much-needed material to return to the waters.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard hosted an initiative to assist fishermen at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources office, downtown Freeport on Friday, June 18.

This latest initiative is just one where the ministry has been instrumental in coming to the aid of those who make a living from the waters of The Bahamas, particularly those residing on Grand Bahama, who were directly impacted by the passage of Hurricane Dorian back in 2019.

“One of the things that we did in the aftermath of (Hurricane) Dorian was to provide resin, which assisted fishers in repairing their boats. The event that we are having today, the distribution of the condos (traps), is one additional thing we are doing in partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) out of Rome.

“We are grateful to the multilateral organizations like FAO, IECA (International Erosion Control Association) and then of course, the NGOs (non-governmental organizations) that came in to assist,” said Pintard.

He pointed out that not only will fishermen be assisted, but moving forward help will be provided to farmers as well.

“One of the things that you are going to see going into this new budget cycle, that is quite exciting, is that we are acquiring heavy equipment, for the first time in a long time. They will be provided to at least seven producer organizations on seven different islands, with various types of heavy equipment, that will assist them in land preparation, tilling the soil and crushing rocks. That is one significant initiative.

“The second initiative is to set up processing facilities. We will be working with producers of value added goods or processed foods to provide some equipment, additives, jars; and a number of items that will allow them to create an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified lab,” added the minister.

“It is important that if you are going to get your food into food stores, restaurants, hotels and on cruise ships that meet the standards established by those brands. In order to do so there are certain certifications that you need, whether it is good manufacturing practices, or ISO certification etcetera.

“We want to make sure that on multiple islands, we have a chance to produce jams, jellies, juices, a range of things,” explained Pintard.

He noted that the country has a $400 million per year food bill, just in value added good or processed foods.

On the fresh food side (fruits, vegetables and proteins) it is $600 million.

“Our goal is to empower communities,” said the minister.

For this to happen, Pintard explained that the following:

“Firstly, we will reduce the need to spend scarce dollars outside of the country. Secondly, we will reduce wastage of produce that may be over ripe, because we can now process it, not just nationally, but internationally, and build a Bahamian brand.

“Imagine for a moment, crab fat from Andros or Cat Island. Imagine flour cake. There are so many different things that we will be able to create and so we are very excited about those two initiatives.

“We will also expand the number of green and shade houses distributed throughout the country. We expect by year's end, to have more than 350 green houses and shade houses that the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources will make available, either gratis or concessionary rates, to small holder farmers in order for them to engage in farming.

“The green houses and shade houses extend the life of the season for certain fruits and vegetables. Rather than having an item for three months out of the year, you would now able to, in some cases, grow year-round. That is what is required so that the places we supply, food stores, restaurants and hotels, do not need to import these items from out of country,” concluded the minister.