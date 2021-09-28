Minister of Labour, Immigration concerned about influx of migrants

MIGRANT INFLUX A CONCERN – Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell say that while the recent influx of Haitian migrants will be treated with human dignity, the government will move to have them repatriated immediately. (PHOTO: BIS)

Repatriation of the nearly 1,00 Haitian nationals that migrated to The Bahamas over several days last week, will begin immediately assured Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell.

Bell made the promised Monday (September 28), during a press conference in the nation’s capital.

The 916 Haitian migrants entered the country illegally, landing on Inagua and on Flamingo Cay beginning Wednesday, September 22.

“We intend to start repatriation immediately,” stated Bell.

“The longer we keep them here, the more it will cost the government and so, we are doing everything we possibly can within our path. The over 400 migrants who are on Flamingo Cay, we are just assessing their needs. Let us say for example, we have a number of them that are dehydrated, or there may be some of them who need medical care.

“We cannot say how much that will cost, but that will significantly impact where we take them. We have to feed them, provide shelter, housing, medical assistance if necessary,” he revealed.

It is anticipated that the repatriation exercise will begin at the end of the week.

“We anticipate repatriating 916 Haitians back to Haiti by the end of the week. That is very, very aggressive. That depends on whether we get the cooperation of The United States of America, in terms of providing us with a carrier. That is also contingent on whether or not we take one or two planes out of the fleet of Bahamasair. That is also contingent on whether we get the cooperation of the Haitian Government, to repatriate. Of course, we know that in the past that they turn around very quickly, in terms of accepting their residents back.”

Five hundred and one immigrants are being examined.

“Once that process is completed, the next stage is that we get deportation orders in place to execute, to ensure repatriation. Once we get that done, the next stage is to engage with the Haitian government to say, ‘These are the orders and these are the persons that we have prepared.’ They respond to us almost instantaneously.

“Simultaneously, while we are doing that process, we are now making arrangements with our United States counterparts, making arraignments and dialoging with Bahamasair. We are dialoging with the Defence Force to ensure that we coordinate efforts so that there are no hiccups along the way,” Bell explained.

“I am saying to you that, 501, if everything works out the way that we anticipate, we want gone by Wednesday (September 29). If there are any issues, and I pointed out to you what those issues are, we do not have any control over the United States of America. We do not have any control over the Haitian Government. We have limited resources in terms of our ability to repatriate once we get those deportation orders.

“As I indicated, we have to get them back home. There are men, women and children, we have to get to back home. We intend to use all of our resources, all of our channels through diplomatic means to ensure that happens as quickly as possible. I anticipate that repatriation will start as early as Wednesday,” said the immigration minister.

With the large number of immigrants, The Bahamas Government is focused on the humane treatment of those individuals.

“The issue here is that if you have those large numbers. The treaties that we signed on to, says that we have to treat them with basic dignity, care and respect. We have to ensure that they are provided with food, water, proper housing and we have to address their hygienic issues, as well as any medical issues,” Bell noted.

Minister Bell travelled to Inagua over the weekend along with other Cabinet Ministers, to request the cooperation of the residents and to allow due process to take place quickly, and repatriate, to avoid any allegations of human rights issues or abuse.

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville also travelled to Inagua over the weekend to assess the situation.

On Sunday, September 27, while in Grand Bahama he expressed: “I just came from Inagua. As you are aware there is a landing of some 300-plus immigrants and there were some public health issues that were associated with the landing, as well as the possibility of COVID and infectious disease. That situation is under control.”