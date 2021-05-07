Migrants charged with illegal embarkation

Eight migrants – two Romanians, one Costa Rican, three Ecuadorians, one Eritrean and one Haitian – were charged with illegal embarkation on Monday, May 3 before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Appearing in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court #3, the migrants all pleaded guilty to the offense, were convicted and fined $300 each or in default of payment, and six months imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The group’s court appearance stemmed from an incident on May 1, where a team of Immigration officers interacted with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter William Flores at the Lucayan Harbour to take custody of the migrants.

A USCG report indicated that the migrants were interdicted some 26 miles off West Palm Beach, Florida.

When interviewed by Immigration officials they all, reportedly admitted to departing The Bahamas in an attempt to illegally enter the United States.

Additionally, they possessed no documents that would permit their legal entry into the United States. As a result, they were all cautioned and charged for the offense of illegal embarkation. All fines were paid and migrants were escorted to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing and to await repatriation to their respective countries of origin.

However, the Eritrean national will not face detention or repatriation as he is documented as an Asylum Seeker in The Bahamas.

The public is reminded that the department is committed to executing the mandates of our agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of the country.