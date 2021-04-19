Men charged with rape, intent to endanger life, resisting arrest

HEADED TO COURT – Pictured in photo at left is Theo Astwood and in the photo at right is Percival Taylor. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Thirty-four-year-old Percival Taylor and 34-year-old Theo Astwood appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson Monday (April 19) morning.

Taylor was arraigned on a rape charge. He was represented by local Attorney Carlson Shurland.

Appearing in court #1, clad in a blue and gray plaid shirt and gray pants, Ferguson Taylor was told by Ferguson of the particulars, in that on April 10, 2021, he did allegedly have sexual intercourse with a 44-year-old female, without her consent.

Questioned whether he understood the charge before him, Taylor responded, “Yes, your honor.”

Ferguson further explained to the defendant that the matter may or may not proceed with a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI); however, until such time, he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until his return to court on Monday, July 26 at 11:00 a.m.

She added, “I am not minded to grant bail!”

However, she informed Taylor that assistance would be given to allow his council to make a bail application to the Supreme Court on his behalf.

Also appearing before Ferguson, on an unrelated matter, was Astwood.

He was represented by Attorney Wendell Smith.

Reading the charges levied against him, Ferguson told the accused firstly, of assault using a dangerous instrument, namely a motor vehicle.

Particularly, on April 16 at Freeport, Astwood allegedly assaulted a police officer with a dangerous instrument, a motor vehicle.

Questioned whether he understood the charge before him, Astwood responded, “Yes, your worship.”

She then informed him that he had the choice of having the matter continue in the Magistrate’s Court or at the Supreme Court to which he opted for the Magistrate’s Court.

Asked how he pleaded, Astwood stated, ‘Not guilty.’

Astwood was further charged with causing damage. Ferguson informed him that it was alleged that on the same date, place and time, he did intentionally and unlawfully cause damage to a cell phone, watch, police cyclist boots and sunglasses, property of a police officer, totaling $1,038.94.

He was also charged with threats of death, where he allegedly unlawfully threatened a police officer

Astwood was also charged with resisting arrest, when, on the same date, time and place, he allegedly resisted arrest while a police officer was attempting to execute his duties.

Finally, the defendant was charged with using obscene language to the annoyance of a police officer.

Astwood pleaded not guilty to all the charges and requested that all matters be heard in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

While the prosecution had no objection to bail on any of the matters, Astwood’s attorney requested that bail be granted in a reasonable sum.

Ferguson subsequently granted bail in the amount of $2,000.00, with one suretor.

Astwood’s matters were adjourned until June 21, 2021.