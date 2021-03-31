Four males arraigned on grievous harm, unlicensed firearm, ammunition charges

HAULED TO COURT – Pictured at left is Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer, Letario Gardiner, who was arraigned on Tuesday (March 30) morning before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1. Pictured at center is Stephen Demeritte and at right is Donny Charles, who also appeared by DCM Ferguson. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer, Letario Gardiner, attached to the Grand Bahama Special Operations Unit, was arraigned on Tuesday (March 30) morning before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1.

The 30-year-old resident of New Providence was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ten .9mm bullets, without being the holder of a firearm certificate.

Gardiner was represented by local attorney K. Brian Hanna.

Family members of the accused gathered outside the court house as he was escorted under heavy police guard, to his arraignment.

A female, believed to be a relative shouted from the crowd: “Hold your head up baby. God’s got this, you know who God is.”

Inside the courtroom, Ferguson informed Gardiner of the charges before him.

After detailing the particulars, she asked the defendant if he understood what had read, to which he responded: “Yes ma’am.”

She further questioned him how he pleaded?

He replied: “Not guilty” to both charges.

While the prosecution had no objection to bail, it was requested that certain conditions apply, which was that he be required to sign into the police station nearest his residence three days per week, until he returns to trial.

Gardiner’s trial date was set for July 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Ferguson subsequently granted Gardiner bail in the amount of $5,000.00 with two suretors. Another condition to his bail was that he report to the Nassau Street (New Providence) Police Station every Monday, Thursday and Friday anytime between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. commencing April 12, 2021.

Ferguson informed the defendant and his counsel: “If any of the bail conditions are breached, you can say goodbye.”

Gardiner acknowledged the magistrate’s decision with a: “Yes ma’am.”

Particulars surrounding Gardiners appearance before the court were that on Saturday, March 27, 2021 shortly after 10:00 p.m., police officers while working an Island-wide Special Operation, received information of a suspicious male dressed in blue jeans with a dark colored hoodie.

The male was believed to be in possession of a firearm and was seen walking in the area of a nightclub on the Mall Road, near the International Bazaar.

As a result, officers quickly responded and observed a male fitting the description. The male was subsequently stopped and searched.

During their search of the male, one black and silver Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition was found in his waist.

The suspect was later identified as a Defence Force officer. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

In other news from the court, three Eight Mile Rock males, one being a juvenile, were also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson, stemming from an incident which occurred on Friday, March 26, which it is alleged they were involved.

The juvenile,17; Donny Charles, 19, and Stephen Demeritte, 20, were all charged with grievous harm and possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

The trio pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one or two suretors.

They were all ordered to sign in at the Eight Mile Rock Police Station everyday.

The matter was adjourned to June 16, 2021 for trial.

Attorney Edmund Russell represented the juvenile, while Carlson Shurland represented Donny Charles.

Particulars surrounding their court appearance were that on Friday, March 26, 2021, shortly after 10:00 p.m. police were called to the I-95 area of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, where a male reported that while at his residence a group of males known to him, approached him.

At that time, one of the males produced a firearm shooting him in the leg. The assailants subsequently fled on foot, making good their escape. The victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel, where his injuries were listed as non- life threatening.