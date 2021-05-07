Medical, tertiary educational tourism expected to boost island’s economy

MEDICAL TOURISM – Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) Ltd., plans to operate a school of medicine in Grand Bahama where students can earn a Doctor of Medicine Degree. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

While traditional tourism is the country’s number one industry, Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, has informed that variations of domestic and international tourism in both the medical and tertiary education arenas, will soon impact the Grand Bahamian economy in significant ways.

“The government set out to strengthen medical tourism as well as tertiary education tourism in Grand Bahama, both of which are anticipated to receive a significant boost through Western Atlantic.

“Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) Ltd., plans to operate a school of medicine in Grand Bahama where students can earn a Doctor of Medicine Degree. This concept is not unknown to the City of Freeport, as it follows the Ross University model. Western Atlantic University will offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs targeting individuals seeking to practice medicine in the United States, Canada, and other countries,” Thompson explained.

“I am advised that the project will inject $115 million into the economy over the next four years. Initial construction for the first phase of the project has already begun, and is expected to be completed by December of this year. The entire development, which will stretch across 50 acres, is scheduled for completion in mid-2024. This project will, directly and indirectly, provide jobs and economic activity to Grand Bahama.”

According to the minister, some 100 construction jobs will be made available to Bahamians in both the first and second phases, as well as 200 construction jobs during the larger third phase. Further, by 2022, it is expected that approximately 200 students will be present on campus, inevitably adding to the economy in areas such as housing, retail, dining, and much more.

He noted also that it is anticipated by the year 2025, the student population will have grown to 500 and five years thereafter, doubled to 1,000.

“This is indeed a very exciting project for Grand Bahama. It shows that our island is still a prized place to invest; that beneath the rubble, the rare gem still shines through,” said Thompson.

Continuing on the topic of medical tourism Thompson informed of investment prospects.

“Adding to the growing list of non-traditional investor projects coming to Grand Bahama, is Doctors Hospital’s flagship facility, a partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.

“In January of this year, Doctors Hospital announced it had formed a strategic advisory council with the renowned Cleveland Clinic to broaden its scope of health care services and enhance delivery throughout the country. A new facility, planned for 2022, is slated for construction in Grand Bahama. It is expected to be Doctors Hospital’s most advanced. It will take its place as a center of excellence in the Cleveland Clinic network.”

According to Thompson, as well, other major investments are also on the drawing board for Grand Bahama in the very near future, overall, playing an integral role in boosting the island’s economic landscape.

“The same can be said about the Weller Development, or ‘Discovery Bay Project,’ which will also assist in revitalizing the island’s economy. The government has now approved the mixed-use development which is slated to include a small format marina, retail pavilions, for-rent villas, and for-sale estates. The total capital investment planned is approximately $130 million with a projection of creating approximately 100 local jobs.”

The government is partnering to lay a new foundation for the recovery of seaports as well, Thompson added.

He noted that after months of dormancy due to the pandemic, Royal Caribbean will begin home porting in The Bahamas. “The decision to base the Adventure of the Seas in Nassau as the starting point for a seven-night round-trip that calls on Coco Cay private island and Grand Bahama, has the potential for a significant economic boost to the island.

“Royal Caribbean recently held an important webinar for Grand Bahama businesses to inform them of the opportunities home-porting will bring. The ships will be provisioning in Grand Bahama and will be purchasing many items from our local stores. This provides opportunities for warehousing, logistics, additional employees, grocery stores, farmers, and fishers.

“Post-COVID planning is already underway to reestablish interest in the unique experiences offered in Grand Bahama, including scuba diving at popular shark diving locations Tiger Beach and Shark Junction, fishing, bird watching, beaching, and events. New strategies are also in the works to designate attraction hubs, such as Smith’s Point Fish Fry for food experiences. Each hub will bring its own flavor to the mix of Grand Bahama experiences.

“We are also moving ahead with the Carnival Cruise port deal and will continue to work with the Carnival Corporation to bring it to fruition,” he said.

In conclusion Thompson expressed the following:

“Aside from its tourism industry, Grand Bahama by design has always had the capacity for immense development and population growth. Our island is certainly still open for business and we are thrilled to continue to welcome investors.

“The Government of The Bahamas remains committed to empowering Grand Bahama through continued efforts in recovery. We have an array of notable projects in the works that have set a baseline for a revitalized economy, and from there, the only way is up. We will soon witness the next phase of recovery now that the hard work of setting the foundation has been done.

“While there remains a lot of work ahead of us, we can see a clearer path towards the powerful resurgence of this wonderful island.

“The island is steadily on its way to a prosperous recovery,” he concluded.