McAlpine to run in general elections, even if rejected as FNM candidate

Pineridge Constituency’s Member of Parliament, Rev. Frederick McAlpine, intends to run in the upcoming 2020 General Elections despite not knowing his candidacy status with the Free National Movement (FNM).

McAlpine, the current FNM representative for the area, claimed that he has had no word from party leader, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, nor any other high ranking official as to his status, as it relates to returning as the party’s candidate for Pineridge, but he will be in the race nevertheless.

“I am still running in the next general elections,” he replied when questioned recently about his ratification for the party.

McAlpine, who has been very critical of the government over the last four years, spoke out against several projects the government invested in locally, including the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort following Hurricane Dorian, and the recent purchase of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

The controversial MP blasted the governing party over what he termed as the lack of advancing Grand Bahama’s economy, and a better living environment Grand Bahamians.

Acknowledging that his criticism of the government may impact on his candidacy, McAlpine, however, maintained that the lack of communication is “disrespectful.”

“It is amazing, though, that the FNM has not said anything to me about my candidacy, but there is somebody walking in the constituency in the name of the FNM.”

This daily learned that a former senior police officer is canvassing the Pineridge Constituency, garnering support for the FNM.

McAlpine said he is aware of the situation.

“I am not surprised if they are courting somebody else to run in that area, that’s their choice and that’s what they have the right to do. But I think they would be a bit more respectful and a little bit more decent.

“I wish the FNM would just man up, be courageous enough and just step forward and say, ‘McAlpine we are not running you under our banner.’ If they do that, I would have no problem with that because I am a representative of the people.

“If the people want me, I don’t care what I run under, as long as the people want me, they’ll vote me back in,” said McAlpine.