McAlpine questions PM on promises made

WARNING – Member of Parliament for Pineridge, Rev. Frederick McAlpine warned both the governing Free National Movement and the Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party), that their positions are not secured, as the Bahamian people are fed up with promises not kept. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

On what he termed a “list of promises,” controversial Parliamentarian Rev. Frederick McAlpine has challenged Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.



Emphasizing that Bahamians must be the first to benefit from any plans set forth by the government, Member of Parliament for the Pineridge Constituency, Rev. McAlpine recently reiterated what he has said over and over repeatedly in the House of Assembly: “I speak on behalf of the people.”

McAlpine, who made his contribution to the mid-term budget debate Monday (March 8), commended the Minister of Finance, Dr. Hubert Minnis (prime minister) on the real property tax initiative. However, he hastened to add that Bahamians must first and foremost benefit.

“The property initiative in the west is a good one. However, the government must see to it that a certain standard is maintained, so as not to devalue property in the surrounding areas. While a blow is being thrown for some other people, let me throw a blow for my people. When it comes to properties, our schools, social services and our hospitals, they must all belong to Bahamians and they ought to reap the benefits therein. Period!

“I make no apology for that view! This country can’t be where everyone else can benefit from it, except Bahamians. Bahamas Games and property out west, they all sound good, but in the eyes of most, this is just electioneering and more campaign promises to woo Bahamians towards your political corner. Many Bahamians are waiting on the last set of promises: Freedom of Information Act, properly implemented and enacted; fixed dates for elections; true equity and equality for our Bahamian women; and how could we forget, you promised to repeal the VAT Tax.



“How did that work out?” he asked.

“Mr. Speaker, the prime minister also indicated that he would put more emphasis on the poor in his next term. I don’t know about next term; however, the Bahamian people are saying ‘next!’ The prime minister’s inference as it relates to the reference to the poor puts an ambiguity as to who the emphasis was placed on this term in office.

The Bahamian people have not forgotten this four years, nor do they suffer with temporary amnesia, neither are they senile in their thinking.

“They’ve not just forgotten the last four years, but I would venture to say they’ve remembered the last nine years; five under the previous governance and four under this present government.”



McAlpine opined that governance for the last nine years has left a bitter taste in the "mouth" of the Bahamian citizenry.

“They don’t know who to trust. The view and perceived perception is one political organization is corrupt and scandalous; while the other is now labeled corrupt and incompetent.”



Recalling a statement made by the nation’s leader, last week, at the start of the mid-year budget debate, McApline quoted: ‘Mac, if I call it you’re gone!’

“I came to speak on behalf of the people. Which people? (I mean) the people who told me to tell you call it and you’ll be gone before I’m gone.”

He added that Bahamians quite frankly are fed up with party politics as usual within the country. “It’s about to change right before your very eyes. I came to speak on behalf of the people. Which people? (I mean) the people who are disgusted, disgruntled and discouraged with party politics and they have now grown by leaps and bounds throughout this nation.

“The government will not get away with using Dorian and COVID-19 as justification for their economic failures, indiscretions, lack of planning or vision. Had this government done some things that the vast majority may have felt in their pockets prior to these catastrophic and pandemic events, then you may have received a bye from the Bahamian people.”

Referring to the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MP referred to the Resilient Bahamas Plan, and pointed out that the government said it would not compromise on public health and safety.

“To date, they’ve led, so they say, a science-driven COVID response that has curtailed the spread of the virus and made our response the envy of the Caribbean. Mr. Speaker, no one wanted this government to compromise the public’s health safety. I don’t believe anyone here wanted anyone to die as a result of this virus. However, the public’s health and safety was compromised when this government opened the borders in July 2020, allowing people into the country, citizens included, who had travelled within the 72-hour timeframe.

“One hundred and eighty persons died as a result of this virus under your watch. Only God knows how many died from Dorian that took you a little more than a year to bury. When it comes to Bahamian lives, one death is too many! So, you have nothing to pat yourselves on the back for, as it relates to the deaths from Dorian or the pandemic,” added McAlpine.

Continuing, the MP questioned the government’s statistics regarding unemployment in the mid-year of the budget.

“The government’s plan stated that they would seek to protect and sustain employment. At the mid-year point they claim they protected 14,000 private-sector jobs. However, the government failed to tell us how many jobs were lost during this COVID period. The Labour report had indicated that some 40 percent - 50 percent are currently unemployed.

“Is the government willing to supply us with the statistics of unemployment so that we can better comprehend the severity of our economy?”

McAlpine noted that during the COVID experience, the government shut down businesses and many persons became unemployed; hence they were unable to meet mortgage payments and rental payments.

He added that evictions and foreclosures are at an all-time high.

According to the MP, the government made no provision, legislatively, to protect homeowners, tenants and landlords.

“While you’re trying to push a marijuana agenda and the expulsion of criminal records for those who’ve had or been charged with a limited amount of ganja found on them, and I have no objections to this, make sure the records of those persons who were charged before the courts for violating COVID-19 curfews are also record free; and that they too will also have an expulsion of their record for selling coconut while trying to survive during the pandemic, and going to the pump for water to cook and bathe their skin.

“Mr. Speaker, the Plan stated that the government would not let our citizens go hungry, and six months later you claim you spent $24 million on food assistance through the National Food Distribution, and that you fed 72,000 households. I want to commend the government for its effort to feed its citizens. The government, however, must recognize, despite its effort to feed the citizenry, far more people are going to bed hungry in this country than any other time in our history.

“The government’s efforts to feed the people is commendable, but you must recognize that the little box, in some cases, could only last two days, if that much. People are becoming more desperate to feed their family and to survive. They can hardly find food; and to add insult to injury, they’re out of work and you’re turning off lights and water. But hey, it’s the people’s time!”

Acknowledging that he again speaks on behalf of the Bahamian people, McAlpine expressed that they are of the view that as it relates to the economy, with this present government at the helm, many are left with more questions rather than answers.

“Mr. Speaker, the prime minister, the doctor, has diagnosed the illnesses of the nation’s economy. The prognosis is there for all to see. However, what the doctor has failed to do is to prescribe the right economic medication so that we can have a speedy recovery. The government talked about digital progress and transformation. We’ve been talking about this for the last 20 years and still can’t seem to get it right.

“By the way, has anyone seen the Tech Hub in Grand Bahama? I can’t seem to locate it. I came to speak on behalf of the people. Which people? (I mean) the people whose pockets are empty, their cupboards are bare and their children are hungry.

“Mr. Speaker, perhaps another time I’ll tell you about Grand Bahama. I noticed that the government has laid on the table legislation to put the Grand Bahama Airport under the Airport Authority. All I can say on behalf of Pineridge and by extension the people of Grand Bahama is, we hope they didn’t let them people swing them again like they swung them with the hotel,” said McAlpine.

“Grand Bahama remains a land of no - no hotel, no jobs, no hospital, no airport, no vision and hardly no representation. All I can say, Grand Bahama and Abaco really deserve better and far more than what this government has given them as a people, constituency and/or island,” McAlpine concluded.