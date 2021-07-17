McAlpine announces Independent candidacy

IT’S OFFICIAL – Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Free National Movement (FNM) current Member of Parliament for Pineridge announced that he will be running as an Independent candidate in the upcoming General Election. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

It is official!

Rev. Frederick McAlpine said he will be running as an Independent in the 2022 General Elections.

McAlpine’s announcement came hours after the Free National Movement (FNM) ratified retired police senior officer, Welbourne Bootle, as its candidate for the Pineridge Constituency.

McAlpine, who serves as the current FNM Member of Parliament for Pineridge said the ratification of Bootle comes as no surprise.

“Nominating another individual for the Pineridge seat is not only seeking to force me out as a representative of the constituency, but also seeking to fulfill the leadership objective to force me out of the FNM Party at this time,” McAlpine told media personnel Friday, July 16.

He said the situation was not surprising.

“I am keenly aware that the rejection by leadership of a political organization is not a rejection from the people whom I love and have spoken up and out for.

“I, therefore, announce this day in the year of our Lord 2021, after prayerful consideration and consultation with my family, constituents and well-wishers, that I will offer myself as an Independent candidate in the upcoming General Elections to continue my service to God and country, through and for the people of Pineridge,” said McAlpine.

Noting that he has served Pineridge, independently, since 2018, McAlpine urged the constituents not to think about “color,” instead make their decision about “leadership.”

He added that the country, at this point, has a leadership deficit.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership. For the first time The Bahamas finds itself in a political leadership deficit.

“The FNM today, as we know it, has become a disappointment for many Bahamians who once wholeheartedly supported the political organization in support of democratization and its governmental ability.

“The present FNM under the leadership of the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis seem, in my opinion, has strayed from the original FNM course of successive leadership,” McAlpine maintained.

He said he tried his best.

“As a Member of Parliament under the Free National Movement, I have done all I could to maintain the tenets and doctrinal foundations laid down by the forefathers of this political organization,” he added.

Questioned about his chance of retaining the seat as an Independent candidate, McAlpine said that depends on the voters.

“If the people of Pineridge do what they say they are going to do, then my chances of winning and becoming the next member of parliament are extremely great.”