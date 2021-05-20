May 21 memorial service for late educator Carroll

REMEMBERING FORMER EDUCATOR – Former late veteran educator Clarence Carroll with be remembered and honored at a special memorial service is set for Friday, May 21. Pictured are former colleagues of Carroll. Pictured from left are Hezekiah Dean, Cecil Thompson, Gia Walker, Violet Stubbs, Ivan Butler and Paxton Neely. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The late veteran educator Clarence Carroll will be remembered Friday (May 21) evening, during a special memorial service scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Community at Heart Tabernacle, Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road.

District Superintendent of Education for Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays Ivan Butler said that the region will honor and recognize Carroll’s contribution to education in the country.

“We are very saddened by the passing of one our giants in education, former Director of Education Mr. Clarence Carroll. So, this Friday (May 21), the district will honor and recognize the contribution of Mr. Carroll in the form of tribute in song at the Community of Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy,” said Butler.

“We are inviting all educators, past and present, to join in with the Ministry of Education (MoE) in recognizing this outstanding gentleman. We want students, teachers, parents and members of the community to give Mr. Carroll a grand final farewell,” he added.

Former MoE Senior Education Officer Violet Stubbs noted that it was only fitting during this special week, where teachers are being recognized across the country in Teachers’ Appreciation Week, that officials recognize Carroll, who has helped educators along the way to be where they are today.

“I have known him for many years. In fact, I looked up to him as a father figure,” Stubbs said. “When I entered education, he came shortly after to the island and I got to know him as one of the most brilliant brains in education.

“He was so intelligent and knowledgeable in almost any and every subject, especially when it came to government and education.”

Stubbs added that in spite of Carroll’s brilliance, he remained a very humble man.

“Usually these two don’t come together, knowledge and humility, but he never allowed his knowledge to get to his head. He always had that humble, meekness about him. He got to know teachers, he was interested in your development and encouraged you to improve yourself. And so, my memories will be fond ones of a man who encouraged people to be their best,” said Stubbs.

Extending condolences to Carroll and the education families, Stubbs said that she was grateful for his contributions.

Former District Education Officer for East GB, Paxton Neely, remembered Carroll, his personal friend, as a clear-cut individual, with a heart of gold.

“He was very compassionate, but also very stern in what he believed in. I will miss him. He was a good man.”

Principal of Freeport Primary Gia Walker recalled Carroll being a giant in stature.

“He was a humble man,” Walker said. “I called him the master of policies, practices and procedures.”

Former educator Hezekiah Dean said, “Carroll was the trainer of trainees, the teacher of teachers. He will be remembered as an educator, who changed so many lives with his contributions to education.”

Co-chair One Bahamas Committee, GB Cecil Thompson, former Deputy Director of Education added that he had a deep personal and profound professional relationship with Carroll for 30-plus years.

“He was a legend in education and therefore, this memorial service is fitting to honor and pay tribute to such a man. The service will be filled with words, songs, gospel singers and groups, including the Cooling Waters and Rev. Rudy Roberts,” said Thompson.

Family, friends, educators and former colleagues will be able to express final farewells and goodbyes to Carroll on Saturday, May 22 Pro Cathedral of Christ the King.