‘Manning the Gates’ prayer initiative slated for, May 22

Pictured from left are Chairperson of Bahamas Manning the Gate, Grand Bahama Pastor Eddie Victor and Senior Pastor of Freeport Great Faith Center, Apostle Tyrone Thomas. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Pastors, intercessors, prayer warriors and residents from throughout the entire island are invited to participate in the ‘Manning the Gates’ initiative set to take place this Saturday, May 22.

The event is a drive-through prayer service at which the delegation will traverse the streets of Grand Bahama making strategic stops in specific spots in every constituency, in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

Chairperson of Bahamas Manning the Gate, Grand Bahama Pastor Eddie Victor spoke emphatically about “manning the gates' in Grand Bahama.

“We are pleased to announce that this coming Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 a.m., we will be praying, particularly, for the mountain of government. We believe that our nation needs the intervention of God. It is clear that over the last several years, when we look at the economic and social difficulties that exist in our country, we need God to move and to intervene.

“As a part of us coming together with intercessors, pastors and ministers across The Bahamas, we will be praying in every single constituency in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We know that we are in an election season and that we need to pray that God’s Will is manifested in the area of government,” Victor opined.

He shared that the believers will be praying at five strategic points, beginning at the Independence Park.

“From there we move on to the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park, which is located on Sgt. Major Road. Then we will be praying at the Grand Bahama International Airport, and onto the Freeport Harbour. We will then culminate at the Harold de Gregory Building in the center of Freeport.

“We invite all who love their country, but most importantly who love God, to come together and join us as we pray in these different strategic points. We will be praying for various strategic areas,, praying for our leaders, for the government itself, for the working of the government with the people and for righteousness to reign in our country. We invite all those that want to be a part of this initiative to join us,” added Victor.

Senior Pastor of Freeport Great Faith Center, Apostle Tyrone Thomas pointed out that there have been a number of ‘Manning the Gates’ prayer services on Grand Bahama already.

“As Pastor Eddie mentioned, this will be taking place on every island at that specific time. We know that the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. And so, we are calling on the community of Grand Bahama, from East End to West End. If you know the power of prayer, we invite you to come on out and be a part of this great move of God.

“We are inviting all of the ratified candidates for the upcoming general elections, as we pray over the constituencies. We invite you to come out so that we can pray over you also.

“We will be following the government’s emergency orders as laid out for us. We do not expect more than 10 persons to be out of their vehicles at any given time, during this ‘Manning the Gate’ prayer session. We come believing God. The Bible says: ‘Call unto me, I will answer you and show you great and mighty things that you know not of.’

“We see that our countries are facing so many ills in this hour, and we must understand that it is a spirit. This is something that must be fought in the spirit. In this hour, we have to look beyond the individual and look at the spirit that is operating through that person, and begin to pray in that direction,” said Thomas.

“We are believing God that prayer is the answer for the ills in our country, and we are calling all personnel throughout Grand Bahama to come and join us in this ‘Manning the Gate’ prayer,” he further stated.

Fellow intercessor Shelly Shepherd encouraged all in attendance to come prepared to move mountains as they join as one unified body, in the power of prayer.