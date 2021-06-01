Man found with gunshot wounds following traffic accident report

A reported traffic accident in Abaco, Tuesday (June 1) morning, quickly evolved into a suspected murder investigation.

Early police investigations revealed that sometime around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 1), Abaco police officers were alerted to a traffic accident in the area of Tamarind Drive, Dundas Town.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a Light Green Suzuki Swift, which appeared to have slammed into a Green residence before coming to a stop.

As officers approached the vehicle to ascertain the condition of the driver, they discovered gunshot holes in the driver’s side window and door.

Police also found the lifeless body of a male in the driver’s riddled with what they suspect are gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called and officially pronounced the male deceased.

Investigations continue in this matter.

In other unrelated crime news from Abaco, police on that island are investigating a boating accident that has left several people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports revealed that on Sunday, May 30, shortly after 9:00 p.m., police received information about a boating accident in the area of Matt Lowe Cay, near Man-O-War Cay, Abaco.

Officers responded to the scene and upon arrival, received certain information from the captain of a vessel, which is owned and operated by one of the local ferry services. Further enquiries revealed that the vessel had just left Guana Cay Marina with 14 passengers onboard.

From information received, officers learned that the vessel ran aground hitting some rocks and as result, passengers were thrown forward to the bow of the vessel.

A number of passengers were taken by EMS and transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical attention.

Police are continuing investigations into the boating mishap.