Man dies after nightclub double shooting

Two men were gunned down at a popular bar in Eight Mile Rock Tuesday night.

One of the men, believed to be Charles Taylor a.k.a. Junior, succumbed to injuries he suffered as a result of the shooting.

The second man, at last report, was listed in serious but stable condition.

A video of a male, believed to be the victim, lying on the floor of the nightclub, bleeding profusely made rounds on social media following the shooting.

In the clipping the voice of a male could be heard calling out to the victim: “Junior, Junior!”

There was no response.

At the scene, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Rolle said that sometime around 10:30 October 26, police control room dispatchers received a call alerting them of a shooting in the area of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, initial investigation revealed that two adult males were standing in front of the business establishment when they were approached by a lone gunman. The man produced a firearm and fired shots in their directions.

“As a result, both males suffered injuries to the body. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) attended the scene and pronounced one of the males lifeless. The other male was transported to the emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), where he is listed in serious but stable condition,” ASP Rolle told media personnel.

“At this point we are conducting investigations into this matter. I want to urge members of the public to come forward with information they may have regarding this incident tonight. They may contact police at 919, 911 or Criminal Investigation Department at 350-3106, 350-3109,” he added.

We are looking into all avenues to quickly solve this case, ASP Rolle stated.

An adult male was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigations.

This latest homicide, by this daily's records, is the island’s fourth for 2021.