Man arrested, found with large sum of cash

A male coming from Bimini via a private aircraft has been taken into custody.

According to police information, on Thursday, September 30, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, while at the Grand Bahama International Airport, conducted a search of a male passenger onboard a private aircraft, which had travelled from Bimini.

During the search, officers discovered a large sum of cash in U.S. currency.

The estimated amount was $87, 853.00.

Police say the male could not give a satisfactory reason for having the substantial amount of cash in his possession.

Subsequently, the male was arrested for possession of suspected proceeds of crime and is assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, on the island of Bimini a male American citizen was arrested in connection with a stolen vessel.

Police reports revealed that on Thursday, September 30, shortly after 11:00 a.m., a team of officers from Bahamas Customs informed Alice Town Police Station officers that while at Brown’s Marina in Alice Town, Bimini the vessel, reg #FL7024PK was discovered. It had been processed through the necessary requirements upon entering The Bahamas.

Upon officers’ arrival, initial investigations revealed that a 2012 Blue and White 37’ 6” Boston Whaler vessel with three outboard engines attached was parked at the mentioned marina.

An American adult male identified himself as the captain.

When questioned by officers the male could not give a satisfactory account as to how he came to be in possession of the vessel.

As a result, he was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.