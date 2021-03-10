Male, female on possession of dangerous drugs charges

SUSPECTS CHARGED – Travelle Lightbourne, 39, and Monica Mackey, 27, pleaded not guilty, when they appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing Tuesday (March 9) morning on charges of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

The two were arrested Sunday (March 7) shortly after 2:00 p.m., after officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, while at the Freeport Harbor area, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two occupants.

The male and female, at the time, were found in possession of over $2,000.00 in Bahamian and American currency.

Upon further investigation, officers, while armed with a search warrant, were led to a residence in the Fortune Bay Drive area that the two suspects occupied. There officers discovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine powder, suspected hydroponic marijuana and 126 assorted brand snacks believed to contain THC and CBD marijuana extract.

The male and female were arrested and taken into police custody.

Officers continued an aggressive investigation, which resulted in the duo being placed before the court.

During the arraignment, in court #3, Magistrate Laing informed Lightbourne and Mackey that they were charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, namely, cocaine and Indian hemp.

They pleaded not guilty to the offenses and were granted bail in the amount of $6000.00, with one or two sureties. The accused persons are also required to sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to June 8, 2021 for trial.

In other crime news, officers of the Predator Unit while acting on intelligence, went to an area off Grand Bahama Highway between Pelican Point and McLean’s Town, East Grand Bahama, where they discovered a marijuana field.

According to reports on Monday, March 8 shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers of the Predator Unit discovered a marijuana field, with three plots in a three acres radius, containing a number of marijuana plants.

Five hundred plants were discovered ranging in height between six inches and three feet.

Drug Enforcement Unit officers are continuing investigations into this matter.