Male, 19, charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, pornography

CHARGED – Nineteen-year-old Hayward Dorsett (center) of Holmes Rock was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Wednesday (April 21) morning, where he was charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse, and one count of child pornography. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

A somber faced 19-year-old Hayward Dorsett of Holmes Rock was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court #3 Wednesday (April 21) morning, appearing before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Dorsett was charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse, and one count of child pornography.

Laing informed the defendant of the charges before him, noting that the particulars allege that he, sometime between April 13 and 14 at Freeport, did have sexual intercourse with a female minor, aged 13.

He was further charged with being in possession of child pornography.

The details were that the defendant, sometime within the month of April 2021, Dorsett did have in his possession, via a cell phone, sexually explicit videos of the female minor, displaying her breasts, buttocks and vagina.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Dorsett was not required to enter a plea.

He was denied bail in the Magistrate’s Court; however, he was informed by Laing, that he may apply for bail in the Supreme Court if he chose to do so.

Possessing antecedents, however, not similar in nature, the defendant was informed that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 28, 2021, when he is expected to return to court and the matter will proceed with by voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Dorsett’s court appearance stemmed from a matter reported to police by the minor’s father.

According to information, a complaint was made by the father to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) on Wednesday, April 14, which resulted in Dorsett being arrested and charged.

In other news from the police, on Tuesday, April 20, four men were hauled before the courts to answer to the charge of possession of firearm with the intent to endanger life.

The four, 27-year-old Drexton Bellony; 22-year-old Steffon Moss; 20-year-old Shamar Moss; and 21-year-old Hayward Johnson all appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing, to answer to the charge.

All four pleaded not guilty to the charges before them and were granted bail in the amount of $5,000.00 cash, and each of them were ordered to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday.

Their matters were adjourned to June 15 for trial.

The matter which led to their court appearance is in connection to complaints reported to the authorities on Friday, April 16 when officers responded to Gwen’s Plaza, on East Atlantic Drive, after they received reports of gun shots being fired in the vicinity.

Additionally, on Monday, April 19, in an unrelated matter, Jeffery Simmons, 25, and Matthew Gibson, 20, both residents of Eight Mile Rock appeared before deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on one count each of possession of an unlicensed firearm with the intent, thereof to endanger life.

Both males pleaded not guilty.

They were granted a cash bail in the amount of $1,400.00 and are expected to return to court on July 1, 2021 for trial.

Their appearance before the courts was as a result of a complaint made to police on Saturday, April 10 in Jones Town Eight Mile Rock, when reports of persons discharging a firearm in the area of a carwash, were revealed to authorities.