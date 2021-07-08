Lumber prices hike significantly

PRICE INCREASE – The significant jump in lumber prices internationally, is expected to impact the local market; however, , Chief Price Inspector Reno Smith (insert) assured that staff at the Consumer Affairs Office are on the “top of things.”

Local suppliers and contractors alike, are lamenting the recent significant hike in building material, in particular timber in the international market.

Contractor Michael Edwards told The Freeport News that prices have increased as much as 100 percent, noting that the pinch is felt mostly when purchasing timber, especially plywood, 2´x4´and the like.

“This is a big blow for us at this time. Folks are trying to restore their homes following Hurricane Dorian and others who want to elevate themselves and are building for the future are facing difficult times,” Edwards said.

Now, with the onset of the 2021 Hurricane Season, the continuation of construction and rebuilding as a result of Hurricane Dorian, consumers will also have to deal with the situation, particularly when purchasing hurricane supplies.

However, Chief Price Inspector Reno Smith assured that staff at the Consumer Affairs Office are on the “top of things.”

Smith in a recent interview with this daily noted that inspectors have been out checking all hardware and other establishments that sell hurricane supplies.

“The entire staff is on the road re-inspecting all hardware and other establishments that sell hurricane supplies – plywood, flashlights, radios, etc., – so that we can have the prices of such items ahead of an active hurricane.

“So, in the event that a hurricane does come, the establishments won’t be able to hike their prices without justifying them,” he said. “If for instance, there has been a new assortment of hurricane supplies, that new shipment would cost more. If there’s a significant change in prices, then we would have to secure their invoices.

“We would have to see their invoices to justify the increase in prices. So, we’ve been proactive in inspecting these various establishments before an active hurricane.”

Inspections are only needed prior to an active hurricane.

Smith noted that if an establishment is accused of price gouging, then his team will go out to either confirm, deny or dispel the notion that a particular store is price gouging.

“Remember now, we would have already had the prices ahead of time … so we can make a check.”

Additionally, he advised consumers to be proactive.

“When you are casually in a store, check prices. Check prices on batteries, radios, flashlights and you can even take a picture of the prices so you would be able to say to us, before the hurricane came this is what the particular item was being sold for. That will help us tremendously,” said the Chief Inspector.

Questioned whether stores – hardware and food markets – are in compliance with pricing currently, Smith said, “Yes.”

“Yes, they are but what we need the populace to be reminded of is that everything in the food store is not price controlled. There are certain things that are considered luxury items. For instance, you might find a half pint of ice cream for $10.

“Well, as far as the government is concerned you don’t have to eat ice cream; that’s not mandatory for you to live. So, they need to be aware of that. There is a difference between bread basket items and luxury items. There are certain things you do not need,” said Smith.

“And so, we will continue to inspect the food stores. We do that three times a week, every food store on this island and so, we will continue to do that.”

As for rumors of price hikes for plywood and whether those businesses will be penalized if found guilty, Smith said that Issue cannot be addressed just yet.

“No longer than June 3, the price of wood in certain areas and certain types of wood, has increased by 300 percent. Now we know the average cost of plywood at this time is $30 to $45 a sheet. That’s now, we anticipate prices increasing and that’s why we are telling consumers to be proactive, get these necessary items now because the prices will also have a lot to do with shipping.

“It was indicated that during the pandemic, because new houses are being constructed in the U.S., the cost of plywood, 2x4, etc., is going up daily. Some wood at 250 percent, but specifically in the U.S., plywood is at 200 percent increase. That’s drastic. So, if you know you don’t have hurricane supplies and the season is now upon us, buy plywood now,” Smith suggested.

As it relates to posting prices for bread basket items, Smith said, the stores are required to do so by law.

“They are supposed to. Now we have some stores, and we are seeking legal advice on this, they’ll have scanners through different isles. That is not legal.



The government of The Bahamas requires that every item be priced, but some food stores are just putting scanners through different isles.

“Most items now have bar codes, well they always had barcodes. The prices are now enshrined into those barcodes and sometimes you have to wait until you get to the cash register to ask the price. That is a violation and so, that will be addressed, because every item should be priced,” Smith said.