Loud boom, bright falling light explained

CAUGHT ON CAMERA – A home surveillance camera caught the fireball falling from the sky late Monday night.

Residents throughout Grand Bahama took to social media late Monday (April 12) evening, looking for answers after hearing what they described as a “loud boom,” and others seeing a ball of bright light falling from the sky.

Several residents also reported experiencing their homes shaking as a result of the “boom.”

This daily launched an investigation into the mysterious incident, and in particular, reached out to officials at Grand Bahama’s Bahamas Meteorology Department.

Chief Meteorologist Shayvonne Moxey-Bonamy, who is the officer in charge of the Freeport Weather Office, explained that what Grand Bahamians witnessed Monday night was a “meteor fireball.”

The large ball of light flashing from the sky was seen not only in Freeport, but also in parts of Florida as well, where security video footage captured the scientific phenomenon in real time.

According to Moxey-Bonamy, “From my best knowledge, and I am still doing my research, it would appear that there may have been a meteor fireball that possibly broke away from the asteroid 2021 GW4 that NASA and a couple other meteor sites had projected to pass within about 16,000 miles of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It would appear that it happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. last evening. I, myself, heard the boom and a little bit of a vibration where I live. Of course, there were many people on social media and the videos that have been circulating.

“It is still a bit of a developing story, even in the scientific realm because I think it may have made a closer approach than the projected 16,000 miles that was originally estimated.

“As more information becomes available I will advise, but it seems at this point that the general consensus, from the initial scientific investigations, would be that perhaps that a fireball meteor broke away from the original GW4 2021 asteroid that was in fact scheduled to pass, earlier yesterday morning actually.”

She noted that as a person of science, it was exciting to see the videos.

“I did not see the light flash personally, but I wish I had,” said the meteorologist.

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, www.amsmeteors.org a fireball is defined as a meteor brighter than the planet Venus, while a meteor is defined as the light which emanates from a meteoroid or an asteroid, as it enters the atmosphere.

In terms of the frequency of fireballs, the website went on to further state as follows: “Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight. Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.”

Additionally, the brighter the fireball, the rarer is the event. As a general thumb rule, there are only about 1/3 as many fireballs present for each successively brighter magnitude class, following an exponential decrease. Experienced observers can expect to see only about 1 fireball of magnitude -6 or better for every 200 hours of meteor observing, while a fireball of magnitude -4 can be expected about once every 20 hours or so.

On Sunday, April 11 www.earthsky.org reported that the 2021 GW4 was recently detected by astronomers and was anticipated to come quite close to the Earth’s atmosphere.

Here on Grand Bahama, residents shared their experiences on various social media platforms. From the feeling of what some referred to as a tremor or a vibration, others recounted seeing a large flash of light appear in the night sky. One resident stated that he saw the bright light while inside his bedroom and assumed it may have been lighting, but soon realized that it was not as the bolt of light was much brighter than a flash of lightning.

Another resident informed that she felt her home move as the fireball made landfall, while another likened the loud noise to a crash followed by a light vibration.