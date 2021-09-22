Logos Hope returns to GB

LOGOS RETURNS – The Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating Book Fair, returned to Grand Bahama Tuesday (September 21).

After an absence of nearly four years, MV Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating bookstore made its return to Grand Bahama, with 250 volunteers from 50 nationalities around the world and thousands of books for sale.

The MV Logos Hope is a ship operated as a part of a Christian outreach movement with the goal to share knowledge, help and hope to the world through literature, cultural understanding, relief work and much more. Logos Hope book fair offers over 5,000 book titles for children, youth and adults as well as daily theatre shows and entertainment.

Logos Hope Project Coordinator, Rosa Maria stated: “We are really happy to have the ship visit The Bahamas again. We will be on Island for three weeks sharing our three goals: knowledge, help and hope. Knowledge through our library which persons can visit, help through our outreach projects throughout the island and offering hope to persons.”

The ship spent two weeks in St. Lucia and Nassau and will be crossing the Atlantic to West Africa after departing Grand Bahama. General Manager for Ministry of Tourism, Steven Johnson added: “We are really appreciative to have this ship return to Grand Bahama especially after experiencing economic challenges and the pandemic, to share knowledge and hope with locals and residents. To see the volunteers hoisting their national flags was an unbelievable experience. We are happy to have the volunteers participate in various activities and outreach programs on island.”

All visitors are expected to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols before embarking. Interested persons can visit the ship between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. The MV Logos Hope will be closed on Mondays.

The book fair is free of charge and is open to the public at the Freeport Harbour, Berth 14, from September 22 to October 12, 2021. For more information, persons can contact (242) 816-1933 or email logoshope.bahamas@gbaships.org.