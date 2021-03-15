Local Government 25th Anniversary observed

SEN. DION FOULKES, Minister of for Labour, Transportation and Local Government

Minister responsible for Labour, Transportation and Local Government, Senator Dion Foulkes maintains that Local Government has played a vital role in empowering Family Island residents.

In a statement Sunday (March 14), in observance of Local Government Month, Foulkes noted that Local Government has also encouraged the participation of residents in the decision-making process of government.

Following is the minister statement in its entirety.

“The Ministry of Transport and Local Government, which has remit for the Department of Local Government, is celebrating 25 years of local governance in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas during the month of March.



During this month of observance and activities, our aim is to not only showcase the best of local governance throughout our Family Islands, but to increase awareness of Local Government and the vital role it plays in the empowerment of our residents and the sustainability of our islands.

Throughout its history, Local Government has proven to be an important component of democracy within The Bahamas. In our Family Islands, it has assisted with economic development, improved the quality of life of our citizens and encouraged the participation of residents in the decision-making process of government.

When we began this journey 25 years ago in the Family Islands, the concerns were different then. There were unsatisfactory standards of facilities and infrastructure; the delivery of essential public services was poor; and the disparity of services and availability depended, to a significant degree, on the island where you lived. Local Government has successfully assisted in changing this state of affairs and now Family Island communities have equal opportunity for participation in the development of our country.



We endeavor to continue to make Local Government an arm of government that will function with transparency, accountability, productivity and inclusion.

This year for our Silver Jubilee celebrations, we will attempt to go as big as this COVID- 19 pandemic era will allow us to. The public will have the opportunity to watch on Bahamas at Sunrise a few of our District Councils as they feature their achievements over the years in their various Districts. A few of our now Retired Family Island Administrators, who were with the Department from Local Government’s inception or its early stages of inception, will be showcased.

So many people within the Department of Local Government have worked and continue to work tirelessly to improve our Local Government System. We say “Thank you” to our Family Island Administrators and their staff on the Family Islands; our District Council and Town Committee members and their staff for the selfless work that they do; and last but not least our Director of Local Government, Ms. Brenda Colebrooke, and her executive team within the Department.

So, as we embark on this Silver Jubilee celebration, it is hoped that we learn more about Local Government in The Bahamas and will be inspired to join in the efforts in our communities as we aspire to build sustainable districts.

I am encouraged that Local Government will continue for generations and will always play an intricate role in the overall development of our great Bahama land.”