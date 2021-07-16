Local controversial activist KC Colebrooke passes on

KENDLE “KCX” COLEBROOKE

Kendle Colebrooke, a.k.a. “KCX,” well-known political activist, passed away Wednesday (July 14), losing the battle to cancer.

Colebrooke was known to be controversial, but more for his stance and fight for Bahamians, Grand Bahama residents in particular. He emphasized the island’s natural resources, and how accessing it, locally, would benefit the country economically.

Colebrooke was the Founder of The Enough Movement, and also the host of a local talk show which highlighted and discussed issues facing Grand Bahamians.

As word of Colebrooke’s passing spread, condolences poured in via social media.

Fellow activist Troy Garvey said it was a “sad day.”

“Today is such a rough day, because not only do I observe the anniversary of the death of my son, who died three years ago in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Bahama, but it is compounded with Wednesday’s tragic news of KCX, Kendle Colebrooke’s passing.

“Words can’t explain how I feel right now knowing how we sat on that battlefield together. It was back in 2009 when I had my talk show and KC asked why am I making all of this noise, and what is the fight all about?

“I invited him as a guest on the show and after that, he decided to join this movement … looking out for the people,” said Garvey.

He recalled Colebrooke started his own talk show and founded The Enough Movement.

“Ever since then, KC was on the run; even when I took my hiatus and sat back for two, three years, KC was always on the run. What we could never forget about KC is that he was always a competitor, he played football, he was always a sportsman.

“He changed up his life, had his family – wife and children – he was a model who anybody could look up to.”

Garvey noted that when Colebrooke decided to take on the lead and fight for the island’s natural resources and speak on how The Bahamas is supposed to progress, he was a force to be reckoned with.

“Say what you want about KC, he was relentless, adamant in making sure he was heard. All I can say is that he was not a soldier, but he was a warrior and one who will always be remembered,” Garvey said.

President of Creative Works Peter Adderley, Hawksbill High School Alumni, remembered Colebrooke as an enthusiastic schoolmate at their former learning institution.

“He was excited about being a Hawk and supported all of our school’s activities and teams. His presence was motivational and sparked school pride and spirit.

“Kendle loved sports. He was a talented football player, locally, and a huge National Football League fan. He used his love for, and training related to cars to develop a successful business,” Adderley said.

Adderley pointed out that Colebrooke took on a calling as a community activist.

“He was outspoken about critical issues that disadvantaged the small man and he became a national voice for the rights and entitlement of all Bahamians. Thus, the creation of KCX.

“While we did not always agree with his position or approach on some matters, we were friends. And, he never hesitated to remind me we were Hawksbill High School brothers. I admired his courage and passion to fight for people on a public stage and I was amazed by his incredible strength to battle his health challenges in private.

“KCX has left a lasting voice and he will be missed. I extend condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends. I pray he finds eternal peace,” Adderley concluded.

Bahamasair Executive Harold Williams, Hawksbill High School Alumni, called Colebrooke his childhood friend.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of another Hawksbill Alumni. Kendle “KCX” Colebrooke, a childhood friend, a graduate of Hawksbill High, a champion voice for the people, passed away Wednesday,” Williams said.

Noting that Colebrooke had several health issues which he fought for years, Williams said, not even his illness got in the way of the fight for what he believed in.

“I remember him in his younger days as a football player with the Freeport Titans and then as a businessman owning a car dealership and auto repair shop. He later developed an interest in politics, and thus began his fight for our natural resources. His voice and messages will certainly be missed.

“The community of Hawksbill salutes Kendle “KCX” Colebrooke. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife Nicole, his children and the rest of his family. May he rest in peace and rise in glory,” Williams said.