Lighthouse Pointe receives “Safe Travels Stamp”

The Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort, which reopened on March 25, became Grand Bahama Island’s first hotel to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp, issued by the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC).

The Tourism Development Corporation is responsible for approving the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels Stamp. The Stamp recognizes destinations that are safe and have implemented the health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with the WTTC’s Global Safe Travels Protocols.

CEO of the Tourism Development Corporation, Janet Johnson, emphasizing The Bahamas’ recognition by the WTTC, said, “We are recognized because of the measures that were implemented by the Ministry of Health and the steps taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, in terms of the Compliance Trainings. The protocols that were put in place afforded us the opportunity to approach the World Travel & Tourism Council to consider our destination for a Safe Travels Stamp. The WTTC agreed and granted the TDC the Ambassador status to issue the stamp.”

This travel stamp was presented to Lighthouse Pointe for implementing Covid-19 protocols, adhering to social distancing and completing the Ministry of Tourism’s business compliance trainings.

General Manager of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Grand Bahama, Steven Johnson, added, “We are excited about this opportunity for Grand Bahama. Most of the vendors have attended our Compliance Trainings and have gone through the protocols presented by the Ministry of Health. I believe the Ministry of Tourism partnering with the TDC provides a higher standard that is going to elevate us and encourage our service providers to improve their standards and services on Grand Bahama.”

The Tourism Development Corporation is encouraging all hoteliers and local businesses to continue complying with the COVID-19 protocols to ensure that their establishments are recognized by the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Global Safe Travels Stamp.

With regard to future trainings and initiatives for local entrepreneurs and those within the Tourism industry on Grand Bahama, Johnson stated, “We will be coming back to Grand Bahama to issue questionnaires to hotels and introduce the program with the help of the Tourist Office.”

More information can be found on www.tdcbahamas.com on how to obtain a Global Safe Travels Stamp.