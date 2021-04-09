Lighthouse Pointe hotel boosts entertainment slate

FRIDAY SEAFOOD NIGHT – The Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan is poised to accommodate guests, local and foreign. Aside from all-inclusive rates, the management team has come up with the several activities, including Junkanoo Jazz on Seafood Fridays. Pictured from left are Food and Beverage Department Manager, Executive Chef Dwayne Clare; Veronica Clarke, Hotel Manager and Grand Bahamian musician, Jens Sweeting. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Its doors being recently reopened for business, after being forced to close due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 world-wide pandemic back in March 2020, the Lighthouse Pointe Hotel is poised to accommodate guests, local and foreign.

Aside from all-inclusive rates, the management team has come up with the several activities, including Junkanoo Jazz on Seafood Fridays.

The Freeport News has been informed that on the designated nights, guests can expect to experience mouthwatering cuisine as well as live entertainment, a compilation of Junkanoo and jazz, orchestrated by Grand Bahama’s very own talent Jens Sweeting.

According to Veronica Clarke, hotel manager, since the hotel’s reopening last month, March 2021, the management and relevant stakeholders have been working extremely hard, behind the scenes, to ensure that the guests have "an experience like none other."

“Since reopening the Lighthouse Pointe, a part of the Grand Lucayan Complex on March 25, we have been doing a lot to ensure that the word gets out with regards to what we are doing, especially during this time. As you all know, we were closed for one year, since last March, and the reopening is really exciting to us. Our team is trying to get our information out to both the local and international markets.

“The management of the Grand Lucayan would like to provide an update on our special events, which will have immediate effect. We are very proud of the resort, the condition of the resort and, as you are aware, we maintained the resort all through the closure. Our staff is able and ready to serve our customers,” Clarke informed.

In terms of the response from the targeted markets since the reopening last month Clarke indicated that the outlook was positive.

“We have been getting a lot of phone calls, and our reservation calls have increased tremendously. However, they are not for present, but instead future dates. We are getting quite a bit of reservation calls and hopefully, they will turn into business.”

At present there are a total of 70 employees on staff, and she noted that that number will increase once occupancy grows.

According to Anitha Cooper, front office manager, COVID-19 safety protocols are, and will continue to be strictly enforced throughout the resort.

“To ensure the safety of our guests and staff, we have in place a weekly antigen testing for our staff. That is ongoing. Throughout the property we have temperature checks, at the entrance and also at every outlet of the property, and also at our exits.

“The Grand Lucayan is in full compliance of all safety protocols, as it relates to COVID-19. We are certified under the Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Clean and Pristine Program’ and also the Safe Travel and World Travel Tourism Council,” Cooper said.

As for the resort’s Food and Beverage Department, Executive Chef Dwayne Clare, with responsibility for that area expressed the following: “The lobby bar of Lighthouse Pointe, between Monday through Thursday, between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will feature our happy hour, with complimentary appetizers for all patrons. We will also provide a form of soft entertainment on Mondays and Thursday evenings. One of our marquee events, which will take place each Friday, will be our Bahamian Seafood Night.

“Last week was the start of our Seafood Night, which was well supported by the local community. What we are featuring is local seafood. Our key is to take our local products and enhance them to a high international, consistent standard, branded by the Grand Lucayan. Lobster, conch, snapper, grouper – those are our featured items. The menu is also very cost effective. We are utilizing on-island local fishermen, who actually supply the operation with their products.

“The chefs and cooks have been working together now for the past week. We have a young energetic crew and have started training programs within the department in order to develop the standard and have it consistent.”

Clare reiterated that all of the COVID protocols are in place.

“The brunch will not be a buffet, but instead a set menu with multiple appetizers and entrée. It is what I call a table-side private buffet, where we will have a selection of sides. Each table will have its own buffet per se; that is what we are trying to attract.

“This weekend the resort will feature the Junkanoo Jazz Fusion Concert and Culinary Golf Weekend. We are going to feature our current Bahamian seafood menu in our Churchill’s Restaurant, Friday (April 9). We are also going to run our weekly Sunday Brunch at the Portobello’s Restaurant.

“The Seafood Night and Sunday Brunch are really two key elements that we want to launch for the Grand Lucayan, for the local patrons in mind, with a competitive price point, great food, great service and great entertainment. We really want to pull the local market in. That is really our focus at this point in time,” said the executive chef.

As for the entertainment David Mackey said he was excited.

“I am very excited about this. Jens Sweeting, the young man who is putting this all together, is an amazing musician. He is quite a talented young Grand Bahamian.

“When you put together innovation with youth, you have quite a dynamic package. Thanks to the hotel, the original plan for this was a totally different event. We were going to actually do this in a church hall, but then, after doing some work that I have done for the hotel, I put a little birdie in the ear of Jens to send a letter over to the hotel.

“Their team got together and came up with an incredible package, far beyond our wildest dreams. When you pair together wine and dining along with music, you have got an amazing package. Junkanoo has been infused with many genres of music, but not with jazz and so you are really in for quite a treat when Jens and the others play,” said Mackey.

Sweeting added: “We are definitely very excited about this event.”

Having travelled to the United States to further his musical education and career, Sweeting has returned to the island of his birth, to share his talent with his fellow Grand Bahamians.

“I am back to bring what I have learned as far as jazz and culminating different styles of music; combining it with Junkanoo, which was what I grew up playing, like many others here. I am very excited about this fusion, because what it represents to me is a combination of different cultures and different musical traditions that have evolved and manifested in different ways over the years.

“I have assembled a crew of very talented top line, top level jazz musicians, who are flying in from Boston. I have also connected with the local Junkanoo group, the Spartans and they have provided us with some talented local Junkanoo musicians,” concluded Sweeting.