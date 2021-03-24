Lighthouse Point prepares for opening tomorrow

ECONOMIC BOOST – Chairman of Lucayan Renewals Holding Ltd., Michael Scott (insert at right), touted that the re-opening of the Lighthouse Point on Thursday, March 25, will bode well for the much-needed economic boost of Grand Bahama. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The re-opening of the Lighthouse Point – Thursday, March 25 – will indeed bode well for the much-needed economic boost here on the Island of Grand Bahama.

This according to the Chairman of Lucayan Renewals Holding Ltd. Michael Scott.

LRHL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for the business of the Grand Lucayan Resort by the Bahamas Government, after it purchased the property.

While he noted that present bookings are modest, Scott said is hopeful that as the news of the reopening makes it rounds, coupled with extensive marketing schemes, it will in fact reap great rewards in terms of boosting bookings for persons interested in staying at the resort in the very near future.

“As Chairman of the Board of the corporate vehicle, that is the holding company for this hotel and its related outlining amenities, I am very pleased to state that we are, at last after having threatened to do it before, we will be reopening our doors tomorrow (March 25).

“We are doing so with a view to not allow this hotel property to languish any further. I was the last person that wanted to shut it down when we got caught up with the pandemic, but now that we are coming out of it we are pleased to open and get economic activity started again in the Port Lucaya area. As you all know and, I think, would agree with me that it is the nucleus of tourism in Grand Bahama,” said Scott.

He added the following:

“We are ready to go now. We are starting with 37 employees and hopefully, within the next couple of days that will grow to 50 or 60. We have received some early bookings, they are modest, but we expect that once the word gets out and we have done some aggressive marketing and promotion, that bookings will pick up. We have had requests, we have had expressions of interest in use of the facilities such as the Convention Center to hold functions. We expect that in April we will be well on our way,” added LRHL Chairman.

Scott noted that he was in Grand Bahama, essentially, to chair a board Meeting, but also to meet with the newly engaged staff.

“Also, in a very brief and informal way, set the charge for what the Board expects in terms of the team that we are taking on to work at the hotel. As I said to them and I will say to you, as a private sector person my primary interest, goal and defying discipline is that we hire the best that we can get and we hire people that are experienced and competent in various sectors and components that make up the hotel industry.

“We have no interest in legacy employees; we are not interested in you if you are coming here looking for a cushy job or coming here to do nothing. I cannot apply to people who have nowhere to go and all day to get there. As they say, ‘nowhere to be and nothing to do.’ I expect people to work the same way that I work, which is to be motivated and that is what we are looking for – motivated, competent, willing and enthusiastic staff. That has been our sole criterion when we look at bringing people onto the hotel,” said Scott.

Employment, he noted, will be on a merit, one-by-one basis.

“I have had my clashes with the former unions involved and I want to make this clear. We have no agreements with any of the unions, whether the management staff union or the line staff.

“We have no agreements and we do not intend to enter into any agreement because ultimately, the goal is to sell this hotel to either Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, through its investment entity, BPI (Bahamas Port Investments Ltd.) or to some other qualified (entity) if that does not work out. But I am sure that it will. However, in the event that it does not, we have a Plan B, Plan C and so forth,” he revealed.

Scott noted that when that time comes and that happy day arrives, there will then be proper negotiations between whoever becomes the new owner of the hotel and the relevant unions.

“There are no sacred cows; there are no persons with vested interest. Me, personally, I just want to get the best and that is my sole hiring criteria,” he stated.

Scott informed the media that he anticipates the holding phase of the property will not take longer than two months, maximum.

“Within the next month to two months, max, I would expect a deal to formalize and be announced but that will be done, first by the Minister of Tourism (Dionisio D’Aguilar) and the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis).”

As it relates to the amount of funds that have been spent to keep the hotel up and running since its closure back in March 2020, Scott said: “I think it has been around $1 million a month. A lot of that for example is in utility charges. We have to keep the power on because otherwise if we do not keep the refrigerator on, mold starts to set in and then that creates other health issues. These things are unavoidable costs and someone has to pay them. We cannot get power unless we pay for it; no one else can.

“We are paying $1 million a month just to keep this place in good operating conditions. Forty percent of that ($400,000.00), is just to keep the lights on.”

In terms of safety protocols that both guests and employees will have to adhere to Scott shared: “Those are the standard ones that you use once you go into any commercial operation here – the hand sanitizers, the masks, the distancing and so forth. Those are the standard ones.”

He did, however, hasten to state the importance of all persons being vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The other point I made to our new staff this morning was that we are now in a position to start vaccinating persons in our midst. The charge that I gave them is that everyone needs to get vaccinated. We have a country that is 80 percent dependent for its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), economy, tourism, tourism related ventures, and outlying operations for the time being.

“We cannot safely do that for ourselves and for incoming guests, wherever we are in The Bahamas, unless we are vaccinated. It is important that everyone who is offered a vaccine, gets vaccinated as soon as their turn comes. (When) we reach herd immunity, that is the only way, in any country not just The Bahamas, but anywhere in the world that is going to safely re-open its borders,” Scott said.

“And so, yes, it is fine to have all of these mitigation and sanitization protocols, but the key to me is vaccination. There has been some initial resistance to that and I am saddened to hear that. I think that a lot of it is based on ignorance, a lot of what I call phony reporting in the media.

“For example, there were rumors the other day that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not safe. That was rubbish. It really boiled down to a political battle between Germany, France and the United Kingdom. There is nothing wrong with it; it is perfectly safe. I got vaccinated a week ago and there is nothing wrong with me, you can see that for yourselves. I am urging everyone to go out and get vaccinated,” concluded the LRHL Chairman.