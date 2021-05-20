Lewis continues to promote food security, economic flow

BACKYARD FARMING CONTINUES – Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis (left), Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, continues to encourage residents through backyard farming advice and assistance. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Locally, food security remains a concern as the world-wide pandemic rages on.

However, member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, continues to encourage residents through backyard farming advice and assistance.

Since beginning the initiative, Lewis has distributed hundreds of start-up kits for his constituents and this past Saturday (May 15) he held another giveaway for interested residents.

“First of all, I appreciate the partnership with ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency), that also bought into this whole initiative of backyard farming and food security. They have partnered with us with this initiative and have provided 150 backyard farming starter kits.

“The kits include seedlings, planter boxes, fertilizer, soil and instructions. The instructions are clear for persons, so they will know exactly how to go about starting their projects,” Lewis shared.

Lewis described the entire exercise as “important.”

Noting that during the first initiative, some100 backyard farming kits were handed out to residents, Lewis said on Saturday that it was expected for 130-plus persons to benefit from the drive-through distribution.

“Persons were here this morning, eager to receive their kits. We were fully aware of the COVID-19 protocols and so, we held a drive through distribution, and that is going very well. Persons were encouraged to take pictures, to document their progress and any challenges that they may face, to also let us know so that we can help to rectify them.

“Again, that was something we advocated for, for years now, backyard farming and food security. Persons have been saying that, now that they have the opportunity to grow their vegetables in their backyards be it bell peppers, tomatoes, scallions, whatever, they want to go ahead. They no longer have to pay for them in the grocery stores, and that money can now be used to get other items, whether in the food store or elsewhere,” said the MP.

Encouraged by the attitude of persons picking up their packages, Lewis added that there were several individuals who showed up, but did not register for the exercise.

“They have since registered and so, we will seek to get packages for them, to encourage them to farm as well.

“It (backyard farming) is growing and I am hoping that one day the entire island of Grand Bahama and the entire country will have trees that feed, in our yards. We will have herbs growing in our yards that we can use to cook. Of course, when you are gardening, it is therapeutic and so, it helps people to de-stress. There are so many benefits from backyard farming. We hope that at the end of the day, this will bear fruits (no pun intended), nationwide,” said Lewis.

As it relates to the community farm that Lewis began some months ago, located off of The Mall Drive, he shared that the program continues to flourish and reap harvest regularly.

The harvested goods were shared with the community, as it was intended, he stated.

“It is progressing very, very well. As you know, we were able to have several harvest sessions, and we were able to give to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home. It is so important to feed our children healthy food. We were also able to give some to the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was a part of their Food and Nutrition program.

“We were able to harvest fresh produce from here, and we were also able to give to a nursing home. And so, we took care of the children, the sick and the elderly within our community. We did that on more than one occasion,” he added.

A farmer’s market is scheduled to expand the overall process.

“As a result of this, we are having a farmer’s market on June 12 on the Royal Oasis grounds, where we are now encouraging people to reap economic benefits. So, those who have leafy greens in their backyards, they can now get a stall there and sell their produce. Now, we are generating economic activity as well as food security.”

Lewis noted that there is a team at the farm on a full-time basis.

“Anthony Hudson and his team are doing a wonderful job, as well as our other partners at the nursery headed by Joanna Parker, Joseph Darville, Gail Woon and many others who have been actively involved in this initiative.

“We are hoping that this will be a way to encourage others to have, not only backyard farms, but also to have community gardens that can expand to food production areas as well,” concluded Lewis.