Laroda set to take office as new Labour Director

Quinton Laroda is expected to take his post as the new Director of Labour, effective Wednesday, September 1.

Laroda, who spent his last day in office as Bahamas Union of Teachers’ Area Vice President for Grand Bahama on Monday, August 30, told this daily that he is looking forward to his new appointment.

“I think the Director of Labour can set a tune, because good industrial relations are extremely important in a country such as ours, where our main industry involves tourists and services.

“And so, I think industrial peace is essential to economic growth and stability. Therefore, I am going to focus a lot on educating the business community, particularly the small business community that don’t have unions, on their obligations to the workers with respect to the Employment Act and also some matter that happens with case laws,” said Laroda.

Noting that after his time at the Labour Department advocating for employees, Laroda said he found that a lot of business owners are not aware of what their legal obligations are to their employees.

“So, they end up mistreating them, sometimes not from malice, but from ignorance.

“We may not be able to remove any malice, but we can remove the ignorance. That’s one of the things we want to do and we want to be a good advocate between the employer and the employee.

“We also want to try our best to assist the Bahamian worker with employment. So, those are some of the things we are going to focus on,” he said.

Questioned about the transition from Area VP to Director, Laroda said his background and experience would create a smooth changeover.

“All of the things that impact labour in the country, I am somewhat familiar with, from my background. I spent the last 23 years heavily involved in the labour movement through Bahamas Union of Teachers. The last four years or so I have been the Northern Vice for NCTUB (National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas); I’ve worked with the ILO (International Labour Organization); I’ve met with prime ministers, ministers of labour, education; I’ve filed and won cases at the Industrial Tribunal.

“My experience, I think, in labour will serve me well. I’ve also made a lot of good connections, friends and allies in the labour movement through the way I conduct myself. So, I believe I could rely on some individuals to mend some fences that are presently broken,” Laroda said.

The appointment was not expected.

“I am ecstatic, I did not expect it. It wasn’t something I expected or thought about. So, when I received the call that I was being considered or recommended, I was shocked, actually.

“I just said it is the will of God for my life and I am thankful for it. It is also an indication and acknowledgment of all the hard work I’ve put into the labour movement and the way I conducted myself in dealing with industrial relations, and trying to resolve conflicts,” said the new director of labour.

“I don’t think there has ever been a director selected outside of New Providence, which is also amazing. And so, for all of those who played a role in the decision, I thank them,” Laroda said.

As he demits the BUT’s Area Vice President office, Laroda informed that the first day of the 2021/2022 school year went rather smoothly.

“A lot of the schools were doing orientation for Grades 1, 7 and 10. I think so far, I haven’t gotten any complaints. I think today would not be too much of an issue, because for the next two or three weeks we’ll be in the virtual classroom.

“Monday was just about orientation. I think that because we are going virtual. Any repairs or work that needs to be done, the Ministry of Works will have some extra time to do those,” said Laroda.

He added that teachers were settling in; however, many were not comfortable with the online platform.

“A lot of Grand Bahama teachers don’t like the online platforms too much, but they make the adjustment. I am very proud of the teachers here. They have always put their best foot forward in a challenge and I think they will rise to the occasion again,” he added.

As for students having access to electronic devices, Laroda said, “a large number of students were given devices last year that came from the government, the business community and international support. I can’t say that every child has a device this year, but it is needed.

“And for those parents who need the device for their child or children and cannot get it, I do believe they have programs in place through the Ministry of Education and Social Services to have those needs addressed. It’s a community effort and we just need all hands-on deck,” Lardoa stated.