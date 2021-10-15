Kiwanis Club of Freeport installs 57th president, board

NEW OFFICERS – The Kiwanis Club of Freeport recently installed its new president and board for the 2021/2022 term.

The Kiwanis Club of Freeport, has served the Grand Bahama community for almost 60 years and on Sunday, October 3, officially installed Linda Rahming as the 57th President of the service club. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a hybrid installation ceremony was held at the Rand Nature Centre with guests joining in on Zoom to ensure adherence to in-person gathering restrictions.

Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis was the keynote speaker at the installation ceremony.

“Service clubs are needed more now than ever in our community, as the uncertainty, fear and challenges that we have faced recently on Grand Bahama has been unprecedented. The efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Freeport have not gone unnoticed as you continue to serve and assist our community. Let’s continue to work together to build back better,” Lewis said.

Lieutenant Governor Irene Rolle, leader of the Kiwanis Clubs of The Bahamas journeyed to Freeport from New Providence, to pin and install the newly elected President Linda Rahming and the new board.

Accompanying Lieutenant Governor Rolle was Immediate Past Lieutenant Governor Dominic Bain, who retired the 2020-2021 Immediate Past President Ellsworth Weir.

Lieutenant Governor Rolle shared with club members and virtual guests: “Continue to be of service, meeting the needs of those around you. I encourage you all to do your best and while you do your best let us also enjoy the fun of it. This year, let us go out and serve with passion.”

Also installed were President-Elect Philize Ellis; Vice President Lyndette Curtis; Treasurer Deborah Allen and Secretary Phillis Rolle.

In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s Board of Directors – Past District Trustee Edwin Thompson, Glorian Lightbourne, Annoushka Rolle, Samantha Colton and Angela Sands.

Immediate Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Freeport, Ellsworth Weir, congratulated the newly installed president.

“Since joining the club a short while ago, in December 2020, her commitment to service was evident and that is why I have awarded her Kiwanian of the year for our club and I look forward to her leadership as president,” Weir said.

Rahming in her remarks noted: “Kids need Kiwanis in these challenging times, that is why this year we will plan fun, creative projects to put many smiles and positively change the lives of the children in our community.”

She encouraged her club to “make a change this year … let us serve with enthusiasm, courage and love.

In her role as president, Rahming plans on furthering the club’s current direction by increasing club membership and presence in the Grand Bahama community.

“Serving the children of the world is not only our motto, but our everyday commitment,” she added.

During the pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Freeport worked to support members of their community whose lives were impacted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian. They provided food on a weekly basis to over 100 families and commissioned special art work for the newly refurbished pediatric and maternity wards at the Rand Memorial Hospital.