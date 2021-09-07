Kemp receives first Rotary Club of Sunset Grant

ROTARY CLUB of SUNSET GRANT – Young Brandy Kemp of West End was the recipient on Tuesday, September 7, of the first Rotary Club of Sunset 2021 grants for school assistance. On behalf of the club, President Fred Sturrup presented her with $400.00 worth of vouchers for school items and uniforms. The presentation took place at the Mary, Star of the Sea Parish Office. Pictured from left side in back row are: Rev. David Cooper, the head priest at Mary Star; Kijuana Harris of Mary Star; Sturrup; Brandy’s Father Brandon and Rotary Club of Sunset President-Elect Kevin Seymour. Brandy is pictured in front. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

