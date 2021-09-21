Jones, Sun end season on 14-game win streak

JONQUEL JONES

The Connecticut Sun’s regular season in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) came to a momentous close this past Sunday, September 20.

The Sun concluded the 2021 regular campaign with a 14-game win streak by defeating the Atlanta Dream, 84-64. The team was led by top Most Valuable Player candidate and Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones who finished the contest with 15 points, 10 rebounds, (her 17th double-double of the season), two assists, and two blocked shots.

Briona Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds in the winning effort and Natiesa Hiedeman led the team in scoring with a game-high 16 points.

The Sun squad finished the regular season as the top overall seed at 26-6 and was virtually unstoppable at home, finishing with a 15-1 record.

Jones, who averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, spoke about the win streak in a postgame press conference with NESN (New England Sports Network), the American regional sports cable and satellite network which airs the Sun’s games, and credited the feat to strong team play.

“Playing selfless basketball, moving the basketball, hanging our hat on defense, and just being ready night in and night out, caused the result. I think this is a product of us being locked in.”

The Sun, which earned the top seed for this year’s playoffs, gets a double-round bye fast-tracking them to the semifinals. Recently, Sun forward Alyssa Thomas rejoined the team just in time for the playoffs after being sidelined with an injury.

Thomas was key for the Sun in the 2019 WNBA Finals appearance which was ultimately lost to eventual champions that year, the Washington Mystics. Receiving Thomas back ahead of the upcoming playoff push is something “JJ,” expressed excitement about.

“Last game I was really excited. I just found myself getting super, super, super excited before coming to the gym, just knowing she was going to get (back) on the court with us. To have her out here, is another coach on the floor, another leader on the floor and she’s someone who drives us. We’re happy to have her back and it’s not the same without her.”

This coming Thursday, September 23, the eighth seeded New York Liberty will travel to take on the fifth seeded Phoenix Mercury in Round One of the playoffs. The winner of that single-elimination contest will move on to face the fourth seeded Seattle Storm, last season’s WNBA Champions. The winner of that second round clash will then take on the top-seeded Sun.

With a nine-day break before continuing the push toward the 2021 WNBA Finals, Jones said that the concentration will be fixed on staying sharp, while keeping an eye on the possible opponents.

“We’re going to focus on conditioning, making sure we’re scrimmaging a lot, and making sure we’re not rusty. I think the last time we had a break like this was when we came back for the Commissioner’s Cup and we felt the rust.

“So as leaders on the team, we have to make sure everybody’s staying locked in and doing the necessary things because when we get back on the court, it’s time to go.”