James Carey retires

JAMES CAREY

Insurance Management recently issued a statement regarding the retirement of a long-standing employee.

The release follows: “It is with an extraordinary level of gratitude that we announce the retirement of our long standing, dedicated, and committed Freeport Branch Manager, James Carey.

“James Carey joined Insurance Management in March of 1980. Later in that same month he was assigned to set up our first Branch outside of New Providence.

“With his brilliant leadership, the Freeport Branch grew from one employee back in 1980 to well over thirty staff members. The hallmark of his tenure is a caring, competent, well trained and customer friendly team.

“James Carey has served as a bridge builder for the Insurance Management brand, particularly in Grand Bahama and the northern Bahamas. He leaves a legacy of strong business relationships, friendships, and community ties. He has led with serious focus, determined excellence, and a progressive and successful management style.

“After 41 years of invaluable service and his retirement set with effect June 30, 2021, it is with our tremendous and heartfelt appreciation that we thank James Carey for his legendary contributions.

“His journey as Freeport Branch Manager and rise to an appointed Director has strengthened Insurance Management's mark throughout the Bahamas and beyond.

“Best wishes on your retirement James. We wish you well deserved rest and relaxation and success in your future endeavors.”