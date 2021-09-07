Jackson: ‘Bahamians continue to show excellence with Crystal, home-porting’

CARLA JACKSON, Owner and Operator of Go-Time-Bimini

Bahamians continue not only to support but continue to enjoy the inter-island cruise stops offered by Crystal Cruise Line.

Owner and operator of Go-Time-Bimini, Bahamian Carla Jackson, whose company oversees the logistics and ground coordination for the cruise ship passengers arriving in New Providence says, provided is a welcoming experience like none other, whether the guests are domestic or international.

This past Sunday, September 4, marked the 10th consecutive week Crystal’s Serenity left the capital for its voyage throughout the islands.

Onboard were Bahamians and visitors wanting to relax and forget about the stress of the pandemic, lockdowns and curfews.

“The minute our guests arrive, we ensure that it is a comfortable and enjoyable experience. From a friendly presence and welcome at the airport, a refreshing drink, luggage care, attention to special needs, ground transportation and COVID protective measures, are all a part of the attention. We hold an unwavering commitment to extending the Crystal Cruises’ brand of excellence,” Jackson said in a recent interview.

An accountant by profession, Jackson is involved in the hiring of staff and the selection of independent contractors.

“The cruise ship industry is competitive and we are in the midst of a COVID pandemic. Passengers deserve the very best for their choice and the service we provide is representative of the Bahamian spirit,” she added.

Jackson is committed to hiring the best individuals to meet the needs of the passengers.

“I make no apologies for wanting to hire only the very best. I am also very passionate about the plight of small businesses and Bahamians taking advantage of entrepreneurial opportunities,” she continued.

Presently, Jackson employs over 50 Bahamians and has a significant number of major and small independent Bahamian contractors engaged.

“After 10 weeks, The Bahamas continues to prove we can handle a world-class homeporting industry. Go-Time-Bimini symbolizes preparation embracing opportunity, and once again, Bahamians are demonstrating by way of their experience in the service and hospitality industry and training, we rank among the best in the world.”

Jackson thanked her Go-Time-Bimini international associates for their confidence in a woman to lead in a male-dominated industry and commended Crystal Cruises for believing in The Bahamas as a destination and the capabilities of the Bahamian people.

Among other islands being explored, Crystal Cruises’ Serenity sails to Exuma, Long Island and Bimini weekly.