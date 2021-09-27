Industrial accident victim assisted by government

GIVING ASSISTANCE – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville on Sunday (September 26) said that the government has committed to assisting the victim injured in an industrial accident, which occurred on Friday (September 24). Dr. Darville and the Minister of Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, is pictured speaking with the victim’s family members.

The government has committed to assisting the victim injured in an industrial accident, which occurred on Friday (September 24).

So, said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville, during a press conference on Sunday, September 27.

The young man suffered serious injury to the face and right leg, when inflating a tire on a dump truck in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock.

Dr. Darville informed that the Government of The Bahamas, along with other counterparts will be assisting the victim’s family, ensuring that he receives life-saving medical treatment at a private facility in New Providence.

“The reason why I am in Grand Bahama today is because we have a case at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), being managed by Dr. Humes. It is a young man, who had what we call an industrial accident while on the job. As a result of that accident, he sustained head injuries as well as, to my understanding, some orthopedic issues with one of his limbs. He is stabilized; he is incubated; and his dilemma is that he needs to be airlifted from Grand Bahama to New Providence to the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Dr. Darville explained.

Local health care facilities do not have the equipment to “deal” with neurological cases.

“Many of you may understand that we do not have the capability to deal with neurological cases here on the island of Grand Bahama and most of the cases that fall into this category are stabilized and subsequently airlifted to the capital. In this particular case, we have a young man who needs to be airlifted to the PMH and the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the PMH is presently full.

“This incident happened a few days ago and we are in (a) situation where he needs to be airlifted, immediately. And so, I am here today because arrangements needed to be made for him to leave Grand Bahama and go to Doctor’s Hospital, where doctors are available and ready to do the necessary procedures to stabilize and to address the situation at hand,” said the health minister.

He noted that Grand Bahama faces the challenge of strengthening the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Princess Margaret Hospital and Doctor’s Hospital, to be able to handle this kind of service.

“That is not in place as we speak, or if it is in place, it needs to be modified and tweaked. But today, with the support of Social Services, the Minister of Grand Bahama, my cabinet colleagues, the Ministry of Health and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), we are going to airlift this young man to Doctor’s Hospital to get the necessary procedures and care that he truly needs. That is the reason why we are here,” he reiterated.

The incident went viral through social media postings and resulted in negative comments relating to the GBHS.

Dr. Darville noted that in order to protect the name of the Grand Bahama Health Services and public health care services, it was necessary for him to clarify any misconceptions associated with this case.

“The case was well managed. It is still being well managed and I want to thank every doctor and every nurse who was a part of what has happened today, and to commend them for a job well done.

“Things are in place. I understand that sometime this evening, the air ambulance will be on the island and the young man will be transported from Grand Bahama to Doctor’s Hospital to have the necessary procedures done, to be stabilized and subsequently moved from Doctor’s Hospital to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Time is of the essence; we cannot wait any longer. The intervention at the ministerial level was necessary in order to find the mechanism and the financial support, in order for this to be accomplished,” stated the Minister of Health.

Also present for the press conference were Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; Dr. Humes, attending physician; Chief Nursing Officer, Cheryl Bain and Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams.