‘In the Pink’ cancer group gets Freeport Insurance donation

Freeport Insurance Agents and Brokers, Life and Health Department, this past Friday, October 22, made a special presentation to the ‘In the Pink’ Cancer Support Group to assist persons in the community battling breast cancer.

Director, Life and Health, Freeport Insurance Agents and Brokers Lisa Strachan-Turnquest said that the company made a deliberate choice to directly touch those cancer soldiers currently in a battle with the disease.

“In particular, in times such as these, where physical touch is a no-no, we wanted to give them some very personal gifts which represent the emotional and psychological support that is sometimes overlooked,” Strachan-Turnquest shared.

A five-year lymphoma survivor herself, Strachan-Turnquest added that she is fully aware of the importance of rendering support to cancer victims, both emotionally and psychologically.

“So much emphasis is placed on trying to financially battle the disease, that we forget it’s a human who is fighting and he/she needs to feel the support of not just loved ones, but of the wider community.

“Someone could probably beat the disease through treatments, surgeries, life-style changes etcetera, but if it beats them emotionally and psychologically, they have lost. This is what we have to protect against,” she added.

The donated packages are very personal.

“We hope that it will brighten the dark moments that the disease brings and help these persons get to the other side.”

President Freeport Insurance Agents and Brokers Lawrence Palmer said the following: “We would not be left out of supporting these persons, especially during the month of October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We are pleased to support in this unique way.”

Twenty gift packs were donated to the ‘In the Pink’ organization and were all created by Sharon Wallace.

The gift bags included mastectomy/chemotherapy breast/neck pillows, water bottles, wristbands and face masks.

Wallace noted that she was inspired to create and market the products after having travelled to support loved ones, also in the fight.

‘In the Pink’ was formed by Jessica Capron-Butler, an active breast cancer victim.

The purpose of forming the group was to provide emotional and financial support for fellow ‘pink’ sisters.

Accepting the gift packs on behalf of ‘In the Pink’ was Sharon Simmons.

She thanked all persons involved, for the wonderful gesture.

“First of all, I would like to say that this is absolutely amazing. It is just not the gift bags, but this is actually a gift of love because these were personally made by Ms. Sharon Wallace. It was time, it was effort and a lot of times people only think about the monetary things that you can give; but there are so many other ways that you can give.

“As a cancer survivor, a person going through treatment, there are so many things that you do need and the little things … something such as these pillows, it brightens up your day. You try to find a reason to smile each day and something like this makes you smile.

“On behalf of ‘In the Pink,’ I would really like to say thank you very much. We are truly appreciative of this,” said Simmons.