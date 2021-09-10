Hutchison Ports FCP, Hutchison Ports FHC awards 2021 Fall Scholarships

Pictured from left are scholarship recipients Ashley Poitier, D’Neka Cunningham, Recardo Williams and Kariel Stuart.

Congratulations to D’Neka Cunningham, Kariel Stuart, Recardo Williams and Ashley Poitier: four ambitious students, who are the proud recipients of scholarships awarded for the fall semester 2021 by Hutchison Ports FCP and Hutchison Ports FHC.

Our successful applicants participated in a rigorous vetting process, including essay submissions and interviews conducted by the Scholarship Committee as well as managers of departments associated with the disciplines these students are currently pursuing.

With the assistance of this grant funding, recipients are one step closer to completing their studies and achieving their innovative career goals. These students are highly focused and display great potential to be assets to the Bahamian workforce and contribute to the future development of our nation.

D’Neka Cunningham is an aspirant software developer pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. She notes that while much of the world’s economy has already been evolving to a digital platform, recent crises in The Bahamas like Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it evident that the need to store information and access services digitally has become imperative.

Kariel Stuart, a driven STEM enthusiast, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Management in Agriculture and Natural Resources with two (2) minors in Soil & Water Sciences, and Geography.

Amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, Stuart developed an interest in the environmental consequences of such an event. She attributes this inspiration as well as her passion for the ocean and forestry to her ultimate decision to study environmental and earth sciences.

Recardo Williams is a Computer Science major with a niche interest in biotechnology. He recalls an early intrigue in technology and the science behind how devices are made and programmed.

Ashley Poitier is a budding engineer, motivated by the intricacy of the craft, which plays a part in almost all of life’s daily tasks. He notes the sustainability of a STEM-based career like engineering, recalling that over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many lost their jobs, the work of engineers remained vital and in high-demand.

Hutchison Ports FCP and Hutchison Ports FHC Scholarship program has been assisting Grand Bahamian students for more than 20 years.

Scholarships are now awarded for a maximum of four (4) years and are renewed automatically, provided the student maintains a 3.0 GPA or higher. Recipients will also have an opportunity to work for one of the Group’s business units during its Summer Employment Program, and prioritized employment following graduation.