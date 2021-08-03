Hutchison Ports FCP and Hutchison Ports FHC marks eighth year of ‘Go Green’ initiative

‘GO GREEN’ TEAMS – Enthusiastic team members of Hutchison Ports FCP and Hutchison Ports FHC were out early morning on Saturday (July 24) to mark the eighth year of their ‘Go Green’ initiative. Teams gathered on the compound of the Freeport Container Port facility for tree plantings and at Lovers’ Beach, Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock for a cleanup campaign, simultaneously. Pictured are the teams at FCP and Lovers’ Beach. (PHOTOS: BARBRA WALKIN)

Enthusiastic team members of Hutchison Ports FCP and Hutchison Ports FHC were out early morning on Saturday (July 24) to mark the eighth year of their ‘Go Green’ initiative.

Teams gathered on the compound of the Freeport Container Port facility for tree plantings and at Lovers’ Beach, Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock for a cleanup campaign, simultaneously.

Both projects began at 8:00 a.m.

On the container transshipment grounds, a designated area was identified as green space, team members made up of management and staff, grouped to plant four trees – two Mahogany and two Royal Poinciana.



“Going green” leads to more environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible decisions and lifestyles, help protect the environment and sustain its natural resources for current and future generations.

While the exercise was important in their commitment to going green, team members made the tree planting fun, spontaneously decorating their respective areas.

One team stood out, marking their space with the letters “FCP.”

In a statement, HP acknowledged: “This year marks the eighth year of the ‘Go Green’ initiative undertaken by members of the international ports and maritime community. Our teams at Freeport Container Port and Freeport Harbour Company are contributing to the environment by tree-planting here at the Container Port and a beach cleanup at Lovers’ Beach in Eight Mile Rock, just across the water from Freeport Harbour, to create a sustainable green story.

After securing their trees, team members joined their colleagues at Lovers’ Beach.

Already the group there, which included several officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Northern Division, who were invited to participate in the exercise, had made a difference, removing mounds of trash from the shoreline, parking site and side-walks.

The trek to clean the entire beach, which covered some two-plus miles, took volunteers all the way up the historic “Boiling Hole,” in Hepburn Town.

It was an exciting, productive task for the teams.

At the completion of the cleanup, one could see the difference.