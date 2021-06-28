Hurricane Dorian volunteers honored

VOLUNTEERS HONORED – Nearly 200 individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and members of corporate Grand Bahama were honored and received certificates of appreciation for their heroism and acts of kindness displayed before, during and following the passage of the country’s most devastating natural disaster, Hurricane Dorian back in 2019. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Nearly 200 individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and members of corporate Grand Bahama were honored and received certificates of appreciation for their heroism and acts of kindness displayed before, during and following the passage of the country’s most devastating natural disaster, Hurricane Dorian back in 2019.

The event took place at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God on Thursday, June 24 and was an effort spearheaded by City of Freeport Administrator Kathy Smith in conjunction with the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction and the Grand Bahama Disaster Consultative Committee.

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

“I am indeed honored to be here with you this morning recognizing that each and every one of you present here today, epitomized the true essence of being your brothers’ keeper and for that we are grateful. Because of you, many lives have been saved over the years, most recently amid Hurricane Dorian.

“Hurricane Dorian was undoubtedly the worst storm that our Commonwealth has ever experienced. Major devastation was incurred not only did we lose properties, but we lost loved ones. While preparation took place at best, no one expected the ferocity that came along with the category five hurricane,” said Parker-Edgecombe.

She pointed out that the hurricane changed lives.



“We are all not the same. Our lives will never be the same; 2019 and 2020 in particular have changed us forever. Not only have we had to rebuild following Hurricane Dorian, but we have had to face the COVID-19 pandemic amidst it. We remain tested and we are being tried; our homes and our communities vulnerable. I am a believer, however, that all that has been done especially the sacrifices made on your part, is the foundation that will ensure that as we rebuild, we do so even stronger.”

Fellow Cabinet Ministers Michael Pintard, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Member of Parliament for Marco City and Iram Lewis, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture and Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama were also present for the ceremony.

Both expressed gratitude and appreciation to the volunteers that placed their lives on the line to help others.

“Some of you who are in here today and others who you know, fought for their lives during Dorian and some of those persons that you loved and cared about did not make it.

“We lost others after the hurricane ended because of illnesses, because of the stress of what we encountered and experienced as a nation. Amidst all of that, we know the toll would had been worse had it not been for many of you,” Pintard.

“I want to say on behalf of my family, who in the aftermath of Dorian when the waters had receded, had young men come on jet skis and take away my child, my wife and then, eventually, me. To all of the persons that have continued to help Grand Bahamians and persons from Abaco to restore their lives, we are eternally grateful for all that you have done and all that you continue to do,” said the Agriculture Minister.

Lewis thanked the volunteers for their service.

“I saw your efforts and I saw your actions before, during and after Hurricane Dorian. You are all real heroes. I saw you all, not caring about your own well-being but you wanted to make it better for your brothers and sisters.

“For that, as a community and as a country, we will forever be grateful to you. What you did cannot be measured in money; what you did cannot be measured in emotions, it cannot even be measured in love. What you did is immeasurably and I say that without fear of contradiction,” said Lewis.

City of Freeport Administrator Smith in her remarks noted that September 1, 2019, she was not a resident of Grand Bahama so she cannot speak to the experience of surviving the hurricane.

“I can speak to the many stories told by family, friends, staff and strangers. Upon being deployed to Grand Bahama in January of this year, taking over as Administrator for the city of Freeport, my first order of service was to say thank you to the volunteers,” said Smith.

“Because without you, the death and the missing number of persons would have been much higher than recorded. I travelled from West Grand Bahama to McLean’s Town and on ferry boat to Sweeting’s Cay, to get a full understanding of what really took place during Dorian. Again, speaking with persons along the way and finally came to the decision that an appreciation service must take place before the end of June.

“We are also here to remember the lives of those who perished or are still missing, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian,” added Administrator Smith.

Administrator for East Grand Bahama District Cristian Palacious commended the volunteers for unselfishly giving themselves to the community during times of crisis.

“Disasters are increasing worldwide and at unprecedented rates resulting in large scale loss and damages, throughout communities and countries. The Bahamas is no exception. September 1, 2019 is a day that is etched in Bahamian history as Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a dangerous category five hurricane.

“Numerous community leaders, volunteers and ordinary citizens here on Grand Bahama assisted persons in need.

“Many organizations, especially during disasters, cannot provide their services without volunteers. When disasters occur, the first persons that typically appear at the scene are regular citizens like yourselves. Volunteer citizens play an essential role when emergencies and crises arise and can provide invaluable assistance to the relief support,” Palacious said.

Administrative Assistant, Caribbean and Latin America, USAID Tammi Mitchell noted: “As we come together today to recognize the dedication, hard work and time from the many volunteers over the years, I join all of those in attendance in saying, thank you.”