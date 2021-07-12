Hospitality supreme in Abaco

THE FACE OF HOSPITALITY – Lucretia Grant at the “Da View” in Cooper’s Town, Abaco is the face of hospitality. (PHOTO: FRED STURRUP)

By FRED STURRUP

FN General Manager/Managing Editor

Lucretia Grant is charismatic, entertaining, and courteous.

She is the face of “Da View,” a captivating seaside spot in Cooper’s Town, main land Abaco.

When at Grant’s workplace “Da View,” the patrons experience an environment grounded in gracious hospitality.

“Da View” is one of the many feel-good facilities to be found in the Family Islands of The Bahamas. It has its own rich culture though, crafted by Lucretia and her exquisite demeanor.

She enjoys what she does, with Abaco as the island backdrop.

“I’m loving everyone here in Abaco. I’ve been working here for some time and it’s a wonderful place to be,” said Lucretia.