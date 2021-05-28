Home porting of cruise lines seen as GB economic boost

HOME PORTING – While Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis (left) describes the return of Royal Caribbean and Crystal Cruises shipping lines, the subsequent six months home porting and procurement exercises in Grand Bahama as “hope at the end,” allegedly, discussions are ongoing between the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) and GB’s Ministry of Tourism officials regarding taxi drivers’ concerns over getting locked out of transporting passengers, because of a COVID-19 vaccination issue. Pictured at right is GBTU President, Harold Curry. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis describes the return of Royal Caribbean and Crystal Cruises shipping lines, the subsequent six months home porting and procurement exercises in Grand Bahama as “hope at the end.”

Reportedly, however, discussions are ongoing between the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) and GB’s Ministry of Tourism officials regarding taxi drivers’ concerns over getting locked out of transporting passengers, because of a COVID-19 vaccination issue.

It is understood that cruise operators are insisting that all Grand Bahama hospitality personnel, who interact with their passengers, are fully vaccinated. Allegedly, tourism officials are challenged to make that guarantee, and at the same time, ensure that all hospitality entities are brought into the mix, to share in the highly-anticipated, new economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Minnis in his budget communication Wednesday (May 26) noted that with the mid-June return of the cruise vessels, the wider tourism picture looks brighter.

“There is hope at the end of the tunnel, as projections moving forward of tourists’ arrivals in the country are looking quite favorable, particularly in Grand Bahama.

“The recently-announced home porting of Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean that will be provisioning the ships in Nassau and Grand Bahama, presents an opportunity never before seen in the Bahamian cruise industry. It provides the opportunity for Bahamians to play a greater role in cruise opportunities by providing services to cruise ships up and down the value chain.

“As last year’s Resilient Bahamas Plan predicted, while the COVID-19 pandemic presented a crisis, it has also created opportunities that we could leverage to our advantage. For example, for decades entrepreneurs in the tourism sector have lamented the limited participation in the tourism sector and the challenge of earning revenues from guests who refuse to disembark once cruise ships enter our ports.

“With a captive audience of thousands of guests, Bahamian entrepreneurs can supply goods and services to cruise ships and their passengers before, during, and after their journey. These guests will require food and beverage, tours and excursions, pre and post departure accommodations, souvenir and gifts, entertainment and myriad other services,” Dr. Minnis detailed.

The PM also pointed out that there is the opportunity for Bahamians, who are well-equipped to fill gaps and exploit these circumstances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged creativity and ingenuity on the part of Bahamians, through investments in secondary sources of income, that have contributed to the strengthened economic pulse of our economy. The resilience displayed by Bahamian businesses as they quickly adopted digital solutions to advertise, market, deliver goods and services, and ensure payment for their products, has been truly remarkable.

“As Bahamian entrepreneurs continue to grow, my government will remain steadfast in lending support through vital agencies such as The Bahamas Development Bank and the Small Business Development Center,” Dr. Minnis pledged.

He added that in order to truly capitalize on the tourism industry moving forward, it is important to identify how key areas throughout the world, that the majority of tourists travel from, during the pandemic.

The prime minister said that the critical importance of tourism as the country’s primary export earner requires that the government monitor very closely the outlook and performance of the major source markets, especially the United States which accounts for over 80 percent of our visitors.

“Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upwards its 2020 forecast for the US economy, to a 3.5 percent contraction from an earlier 5.9 percent, and the rate of the economic rebound for 2021 was improved to 6.4 percent from 4.7 percent. Similarly, for Canada, the initial 2020 estimated economic contraction of 6.2 percent was lowered in April 2021 to 5.4 percent; and the outlook for 2021 is also more optimistic with the economy expected to rebound by 5.0 percent compared with the original estimated 4.2 percent growth.

“For our regional partners, Jamaica and Barbados, the outlook is for a slower recovery than earlier anticipated, as their tourism-dependent economies also grapple with the impact of the 2nd and 3rd waves of the pandemic.

“Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for Jamaica and Barbados is now expected to be 1.5 percent and 4.1 percent respectively; down from the earlier 3.5 percent and 7.1 percent estimates. My point is, Mr. Speaker, for hotel workers, restaurants, taxi and tour operators, for AirBnB owners, the improved economic outlook for our major tourist markets brings a sigh of relief,” said Dr. Minnis.

He added that as the US and Canada continue with their vaccine programs, coupled with federal stimulus initiatives, their positive economic recovery presents opportunities for an accelerated rebound of the Bahamian economy if we are prepared to take advantage of it.

“Even as we roll out vaccinations and continue necessary public health measures, the most important contributing factor for a positive outlook for the Bahamian economy will be our ability to remain agile and adapt to the ever-changing global environment.”

Emphasizing the debilitating impact COVID-19 has had on the nation’s primary industry, amounting to a nearly 100 percent decline in tourist arrivals, the prime minister said that the pandemic has forced the most significant restrictions on the movement of people in modern times. While necessary to protect the health and safety of citizens and residents, these restrictions have presented significant economic challenges for tourism-dependent countries like our very own. The severity of the pandemic on tourism activity was very pronounced, as evidenced in the decline in the number of visitors.

“For The Bahamas, in July 2020 at the beginning of the fiscal year, visitor arrivals totaled approximately 24,000 people, some 96.3 percent lower than the year prior. For stopover visitors, arrivals totaled just over 15,000 visitors, a contraction of 91.3 percent of the pre-COVID-19 year prior. These numbers represented an unheard-of decline in our tourism industry, resulting in falling government revenue and a slowing of domestic economic activity.

“Despite these challenges, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) led projects, coupled with continued post-Dorian rebuilding efforts have provided some mitigating economic impact to offset the fall off in the leisure sector of the economy, " he said.

Minnis noted, however, that since the careful reopening of the country’s borders, there appears to be a shift in tourist arrivals for extended stays.