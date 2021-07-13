Hit-and-run suspect in “police” custody

HIT-AND-RUN – Police have taken a suspect in custody believe to be involved in the Sunday, July 11 hit-and-run traffic fatality the claimed the life of James Henfield.

The driver believed to be involved in Sunday’s (July11) deadly hit-and-run fatality is in police custody, The Freeport News can confirm.

Police say that sometime around 10:00 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a call about a traffic accident in the area of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

A team of officers attended the scene and found a male, laying on the ground, appearing unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene.

The victim, who was unofficially identified as James Henfield, was rushed to the trauma center of the Rand Memorial Hospital; however, doctors pronounced him dead.

Eyewitnesses told police that Henfield, who is well-known throughout the Eight Mile Rock community, was walking on the side of the street when a light-colored vehicle struck him.

The driver did not stop, officers heard.

Police immediately began a search for the driver and vehicle.

Henfield was the victim of a similar accident back in 2018, when he was hit while walking the main road of Eight Mile Rock.

He survived that accident, recovered and continued his handyman services for various business places and homeowners in that community.

This latest accident that resulted in Henfield’s death has left the entire Eight Mile Rock community heartbroken.

“I can’t believe it,” said Lynn Adams. “James was just so helpful. He was always willing to clean and cut the yard, carry out trash; whatever he could find to do for an honest pay.”

Investigations continue.