Health care system in crisis

STAFF SHORTAGES – Healthcare professionals continue to report in sick, which is impacting services throughout the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) system. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

The healthcare system in Grand Bahama is in a crisis.

Not only are all of the medal facilities compromised by staff shortages, in some instances, where doctors and nurses reported for duty, reportedly there were no health care personnel in some of the wards at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) on Sunday (August 15) and over the weekend.

This was the fourth day of alleged “sick-outs.”

On Monday, August 16, workers reportedly did not show up for duty.

The Public Health Authority issued a statement acknowledging the negative impact resulting from the shortages.

One worrisome report reaching The Freeport News had a wife going to RMH on Sunday, around 8:30 a.m. to visit her husband, a COVID-19 case.

Not only did she find out that there were no nurses to attend to her husband, but the remaining patients were also allegedly being neglected.

There were no doctors or nurses to be found on the ward, it was claimed.

Concerned about the state she found him in, the decision was made to take him home.

Unfortunately, the husband, Bradley Forbes, 52, died in his sleep Sunday evening.

This daily learned last week when the “sick-out” began, that health care professionals were concerned about their working conditions, and then also unpaid honorariums, to some, while others have received their payments.

Meanwhile, health officials on the island continue to reach out to retired healthcare professionals, because of the great need at the hospital, the expanded unit at the Grand Bahama Cancer Society building, and the local clinics.

Further, the unvaccinated among the general public are being urged to take advantage of the COVID-19 doses on hand and begin the process of vaccination.

During a press update on Sunday, National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Chair Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis announced that the country was expecting to receive some 38,000-plus Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week.

Last week – Thursday, August 12 – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis received 397,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, which were donated by the Government of The United States.

To date, some 117,380 residents have received, at least, the first jab and some 51,150 were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Dahl-Regis furthered that the Pfizer injection was to begin –Monday, August 16. However, the doses did not arrive in Grand Bahama when expected.

When questioned whether residents will have the option of choosing which vaccine they would prefer, Dr. Minnis told media, “I just wan’ live.”