HASB Honors project return

KEVIN THOMPSON-DELANCY, HASB, Founder

The HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit (HASB) Honors project is due to return December 19, 2021 at Pelican Bay Resort.

The invitation-only event is scheduled to begin promptly at 2:00 p.m.

The established COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced.

HASB Grand Bahama Founder Kevin Delancy said, the committee is preparing for the 2021 HASB Honors, which will pay tribute to 10 individuals who have contributed to the organization and by extension impacted the community.

Delancy said that this year’s 10 honorees are: Magistrate Rengin Johnson; Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Shaliesh Hegde; Caribbean Regional Director, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Dr. Kevin Harvey; local businessman and philanthropist Tony Miller; Educator Afrika Karamo-Miller; business owners Mr. & Mrs. Morris Simmons; business woman Nina “Minna” Outten-Winter; Deacon Jeffrey Hollingsworth, Dr. Eric Brown andJeanine Baillou of GBHS.

“We will celebrate those who have given so much of their time, who have stood with us, some who have done it in silence, some who didn’t even want to be recognized. We’re looking forward to a fantastic event,” Delancy added.

This event will honor those persons who were selected for the 2019 HASB Honors.

“The HASB Honors, which was planned for September 2019 had to be postponed due to Hurricane Dorian and then the pandemic. So, we are excited to begin planning again and we are looking forward to an event to remember,” said Delancy.

At the last HASB Honors, held in September 2018, Sarah St. George, GB Port Authority Vice Chairman; Fred Sturrup, GM and Managing Editor of The Freeport News; Dr. Alfred and Nurse Vivian Brathwaite; former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe; GBHS Administrator Sharon Williams; and Evelyn Lightbourne were honored in an exciting successful ceremony.

The ceremony was also held at Pelican Bay Resort.

“At our last event there was standing room only and we are looking forward to another successful event. I am excited about the work we’re doing in Grand Bahama, as we continue touching lives and bringing hope and continue making a change on this island,” said Delancy.

“Sometimes you get knocked down, but you get back up. Sometimes you get talked about, but you keep on going. Sometimes persons will not understand what you are doing, but you keep on pushing because at the end of the day, we do believe through education, if we reach this generation, the generation to come will be well educated on the facts and truth about HIV/AIDS and there will be no more stigma,” he added.