HASB 2021 Essay Competition for junior, high school students

Junior and high school students throughout the island are invited to participate in the 2021 HASB (HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit) Grand Bahama Essay competition.

The essay competition topic is: “HIV/AIDS Care and Support Grand Bahama.”

Deadline for essay submissions is Friday, November 19, at 5:00 p.m.

According to HASB Founder Kevin Delancy, the essay competition will lead up to the observance of World AIDS Day, December 1, 2021 under the theme: ‘Global solidarity shared responsibility.’

“There will be cash prizes for the winners in both divisions,” Delancy said.

In the junior high division, the winner will receive $250 and the runner up $100. The senior division winner will receive $350 and the runner up $150.

Students may email hasbgb@outlook.com or teranceellis@gmail.com for further information.

“The basic things for participants to know are: the essay must be from 250-500 words; and each written page must be numbered; Time New Romans; 12-point font; and double spaced,” Delancy shared.

Winners will be announced and notified by Friday, November 26.

“Participants’ essays should be addressed to the public, as this is an opportunity for you to inform and educate the public. Electronic submissions are to be sent as an attachment in a WORD or PDF format by the individual student or by a teacher’s file attachment.

“Supporting sources, when used, must be cited properly. Footnotes/works cited are not considered part of the word count. No name should appear on essay pages.”

Title page requirements.

“The ‘Title Page’ should contain the official topic (YOUR CHOICE), word count total, writer’s name, school name, grade, contact number and email. All of which are important,” Delancy said.

The ‘Title Page’ should not be numbered.

As for scoring: submitted essays will be scored by a panel of judges on a point scale of 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest) on how well the essay addresses the following criteria; position statement (clarity relative to the theme); supporting information (supports the position); organization (structure); tone of essay; writing with an authentic voice and unique point of view and style; grammar (Sentence structure and use of words) and punctuation (correct punctuation and spelling).

The competition is sponsored by The Pulizia Group and New Print Pro.