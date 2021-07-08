HAPPY INDEPENDECE

BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

This 48th Independence Anniversary is expected to be far removed from the dismal period a year ago, when the pandemic COVID-19 had captured the full attention of this country, and the wider world.

It was not a time for planned celebration-type activities to be enthusiastically embraced. However, for this weekend, inclusive of the actual independence date, July 10, and the designated holiday, July 12, there have been many indications that Bahamians were looking forward to the very special day.

On behalf of The Freeport News and our dedicated staff, I salute the nation and extend best wishes to its citizens, residents and visitors alike.

It is important though, for me to urge all and sundry to be mindful that COVID-19 is still a factor to be on guard against. Be sure to adhere to safety protocols.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE ALL!