Grand Lucayan staff welcome domestic, international guests

The Lighthouse Pointe Hotel at the Grand Lucayan Complex is now officially reopened. Staff members have excitedly welcomed all, local and international guests, beginning last Thursday, March 25.

According to Reservations Manager Anthonece Wilmott, the resort is offering attractive rates for all to enjoy.

“We have everything available for both single guests or an entire family. We also have room only rates, all inclusive, and the breakfast package to choose from. For locals, our rates start at $99.00 plus taxes and fees. We then have the all-inclusive that starts at $195.00, per person, per night. That includes all of your meals, activities at the resort taxes and fees,” she explained.

She added that the breakfast package starts at $192.00 per person, which will cover guests breakfast, accommodations and fees.

Wilmott furthered that the Reservations Department is open during the week to assist clients.

“We are more than happy to assist anyone to ensure that the bookings come in, so that Grand Bahama Island will economize and get back to where we were,” Wilmott said.

As for the resort’s Food and Beverage (F&B) Department, Dwayne Clare, Executive Chef, pledged that guests will be pleasantly surprised with the offerings at the resort.

“We basically recruited a very young and vibrant team to assist with the Food and Beverage operations. A couple of key factors are that we plan on utilizing indigenous local products, and to create a new cuisine with these products,” said Clare.

“One of our key elements is going to be our Friday Bahamian Seafood Night, with live entertainment,” he added.

The specialty night began this past Friday, March 26.

“With that, you are going to be able to see us utilize the conch, the grouper and the lobster in very creative culinary servings and offerings.

“We will start off with Portobello’s Restaurant, which is our main dining … open for breakfast and dinner. Basically, it has a Bahamian/Italian flare to our menu. We also have Capri, the Pizzeria where we will make handcrafted flatbread pizzas with local toppings, such as conch, lobster, grouper and snapper.

“We also have Waves, an area where you can sit at the poolside and be accommodated with nice refreshing tropical daiquiris, inclusive of mango, papaya, soursop and others.

“The whole key to the F&B Department is to take local flavors and create a theme so that we can stamp The Grand Lucayan as a signature locally-themed F&B operation.

“We have already had inquiries about our banquet operations; and some folks are ready to book Mother’s Day events. We are still focusing at the moment on small events, with the COVID pandemic and social distancing in mind. We will take all of that into consideration," said Clare.

In terms of the newly-recruited staff of the F & B Department at the resort Clare had this to say: “It has been a quick turnaround and move, but the team is strong, young and youthful. We will have more training with them, but we are going to ensure that we live up to the standard and hold the property as a benchmark for F&B.

"When you come here, the F&B offerings will be local, that is our plan, in order to create that vibrate experience,” stated the executive chef.