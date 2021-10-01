Grand Lucayan sale ‘egregious,’ says DPM

QUESTIONABLY SALE – Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism and a delegation toured the Grand Lucayan Resort on Thursday, September 30. Following the site inspection and update, Chester called the former government’s purchase of the resort from former owners an “egregious” one. Pictured from left are Ryan Pinder, Attorney General; Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Minister of Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, John Pinder. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort that the former Free National Movement (FNM) Government entered into with the hotel’s former owners – Hutchison Whampoa – was an “egregious” one.

So, said Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments, following a tour of the resort Thursday (September 30) morning.

Cooper, Attorney General Ryan Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary John Pinder Jr., and tourism officials travelled to Grand Bahama Thursday, to tour the Grand Lucayan Resort, the airport as well as the Ministry of Tourism office.

“We recognize that we have our work cut out for us. We had a briefing from Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited, the board responsible for this property and the ongoing negotiations as it relates to its pending sale. I am happy that we would have been briefed as to the next possible course of action over the next several weeks.

“We will be discussing, along with our colleagues in the cabinet, next week and we will be making a further statement as to what will be our immediate course of action,” Cooper said.

“I am delighted that the Attorney General Ryan Pinder is here today, who would have gotten a first-hand briefing on the legal matters. Of course, also present is the Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Member of Parliament for South and Central Abaco John Pinder.

“Effectively, we recognize the need for significant improvement of room capacity here on Grand Bahama, in order to lead for improvement of the overall tourism product. We will be visiting the Ministry of Tourism (office), along with the Director General (Joy Jibrilu) and other officials. We will also be taking a look at the airport.

“We saw, coming in, that it is still heartbreaking to see after so many months, not a lot has changed. And so, again, it is a constant reminder of the state of affairs here in Grand Bahama,” said the DPM.

While not detailing matters discussed in the meeting, Cooper added that the government is keen to see movement with the negotiations one way or the other.

“We have looked at the details extensively and I can tell you that it is costing the Bahamian people, and I can tell you that sometime within the last several years, we have made certain public comments relating to the deal itself. I specifically remember saying that it was an egregiously bad deal.

“I am disheartened to tell you that I did not hear anything today that made me change my view. We do not anticipate going into the specifics today but suffice to say this is front and center on our radar and therefore, we will dispatch to cause there to be some additional movements,” informed the minister.

Cooper also spoke to the estimated cost spent on the property to date, by the former government.

“I had forecasted that prior to coming into government, the (previous) government would have spent in a range of $200 million. I am also unhappy to tell you that I believe that is close. The specifics of what will happen will be discussed, but suffice to say, there is a legal agreement in place. We will follow the law and we will pursue this agreement for the best interest of the Bahamian people.

“We are very minded to say that this property is critical not only for the development of tourism, but also in support for the other industries on Grand Bahama that we hope we will be able to nurture moving forward around the maritime; around the transshipment facilities; around the Grand Bahama Shipyard etcetera,” said the DPM.

There is a significant opportunity in Grand Bahama, he said.

“If you are Grand Bahamian, you would have heard that there is significant potential in Grand Bahama. You have been hearing that now for decades and I want to tell you that we believe that. We hope that, along with the Minister for Grand Bahama, we are able to help the people of Grand Bahama unlock that potential.”

Moving forward, in terms of the present board that sits, Cooper informed that as is customary following General Elections, boards change.

However, he is satisfied that if that remains the case, the present board members will undoubtedly continue to offer their expertise in some way, shape or form regarding the progression of the resort.

“We are accessing the boards at the moment. I am very thankful for the very competent board that has been in place. We anticipate that once there is an election, boards will change but I have been assured by the professional Bahamians that sit on this board that their expertise will always be accessible, whether the board is changed or not.

“And, so, as it is customary, we are not at that point yet. There is a lot of institutional knowledge that these effectively volunteers (have); that love our country the way that we all do. Therefore, I know that they will offer their expertise on an ongoing basis, whether formally or informally,” concluded Cooper.